Inside the Emirates private jet service

Emirates, one of the world's fastest growing airlines, has announced the launch of its own luxury private jet service. Take a look inside the ultra-spacious Airbus 319 aircraft...
The jet has 10 private suites each featuring a fully lie-flat seat and a 32" HD LCD screen.
Aside from award-winning menus, guests are offered a selection of hot and cold beverages, as well as customised options to suit any palette or dietary requirement.
The in-flight entertainment consists of 1500 channels of on-demand entertainment, as well as a live TV, video conferencing facilities and high-speed internet and mobile phone connectivity.
The suites are complemented by a large shower spa equipped with a full-height shower, an underfloor heating system, decorative serigraphy on mirrors and marble accents, as well as all-natural skincare products.
The aircraft has space for up to 19 passengers.
The rest zone has two large sofas surrounding four mechanically-activated tables, and two 42” HD LCD TVs.
