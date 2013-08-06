News

Emirates' new luxury jet service

Inside the Emirates private jet service

1/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

Emirates, one of the world's fastest growing airlines, has announced the launch of its own luxury private jet service. Take a look inside the ultra-spacious Airbus 319 aircraft...

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

Emirates

2/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

The jet has 10 private suites each featuring a fully lie-flat seat and a 32" HD LCD screen.

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

Emirates

3/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

Aside from award-winning menus, guests are offered a selection of hot and cold beverages, as well as customised options to suit any palette or dietary requirement.

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

Emirates

4/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

The in-flight entertainment consists of 1500 channels of on-demand entertainment, as well as a live TV, video conferencing facilities and high-speed internet and mobile phone connectivity.

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

Emirates

5/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

The suites are complemented by a large shower spa equipped with a full-height shower, an underfloor heating system, decorative serigraphy on mirrors and marble accents, as well as all-natural skincare products.

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

Emirates

6/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

The aircraft has space for up to 19 passengers.

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

Emirates

7/7 Inside the Emirates private jet service

The rest zone has two large sofas surrounding four mechanically-activated tables, and two 42" HD LCD TVs.

Follow Yahoo! New Zealand Travel on Facebook

