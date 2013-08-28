Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world

The harshest landscapes on earth can also be some of the most beautiful. Take a look at what our beautiful planet has to offer.
Wikipedia: Davidof
ThinkStock
White Sands National Park, New Mexico
ThinkStock
ThinkStock
Namib Desert near Sossusvlei, Namibia
ThinkStock
Grand Canyon at sunset, Arizona
ThinkStock
Dawn at Eureka Dunes, California
ThinkStock
ThinkStock
Salt sea in Death Valley, California
ThinkStock
Snow at Cathedral Rock, Arizona
ThinkStock
Double Arch, Chartreuse Mountains - French Alps
Wikipedia: Davidof
Wikipedia: Davidof