Surreal natural wonders

Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world

1/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world

The harshest landscapes on earth can also be some of the most beautiful. Take a look at what our beautiful planet has to offer.

Wikipedia: Davidof

2/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Rainbow Valley

Rainbow Valley, Outback NT

ThinkStock

3/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - White Sands NP

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

ThinkStock

4/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Landmannalaugar

Landmannalaugar, Iceland

ThinkStock

5/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Namib Desert

Namib Desert near Sossusvlei, Namibia

ThinkStock

6/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon at sunset, Arizona

ThinkStock

7/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Eureka Dunes

Dawn at Eureka Dunes, California

ThinkStock

8/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Monument Valley

Monument Valley, Arizona

ThinkStock

9/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Death Valley

Salt sea in Death Valley, California

ThinkStock

10/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Dolomites

Dolomites, Italy

ThinkStock

11/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Cathedral Rock

Snow at Cathedral Rock, Arizona

ThinkStock

12/12 Harsh Terrain: Rugged beauty around the world - Double Arch

Double Arch, Chartreuse Mountains - French Alps

Wikipedia: Davidof

Wikipedia: Davidof

