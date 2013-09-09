News

Six-storey rubber duck wows Beijing

Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

1/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

After touring 13 cities in 10 countries, a giant rubber duck designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman will float first at Beijing Garden Expo Park and then at the Summer Palace from September to October in Beijing

In this photo, Chinese workers go inside the 18-metre-high rubber duck

Getty

2/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

A Chinese reporter stands on the waterfront fence to see the six-storey duck

Getty

3/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

That's quite a reflection!

Getty

4/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

A girl runs near the rubber duck at Beijing Garden Expo Park

Getty

5/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

A woman poses for photos holding a small rubber duck in front of the giant version

Getty

6/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

A train passes overhead

Getty

7/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

The 18-metre-high rubber duck is seen near a dock at Beijing Garden Expo Park

Getty

8/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

A Chinese policeman patrols past the inflatable duck

Getty

9/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

People check out the impressive duck at night

Getty

10/10 Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

The duck looks great lit up at night

Getty

