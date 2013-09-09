Six-storey inflatable rubber duck wows Beijing

After touring 13 cities in 10 countries, a giant rubber duck designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman will float first at Beijing Garden Expo Park and then at the Summer Palace from September to October in Beijing
In this photo, Chinese workers go inside the 18-metre-high rubber duck
A Chinese reporter stands on the waterfront fence to see the six-storey duck
That's quite a reflection!
A girl runs near the rubber duck at Beijing Garden Expo Park
A woman poses for photos holding a small rubber duck in front of the giant version
A train passes overhead
The 18-metre-high rubber duck is seen near a dock at Beijing Garden Expo Park
A Chinese policeman patrols past the inflatable duck
People check out the impressive duck at night
The duck looks great lit up at night
