Costa Concordia salvage operation

The Costa Concordia is finally sitting upright after a mammoth 19-hour operation to salvage the stricken cruise ship in Giglio, Italy. Check out the progress in photos...
People look on as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side next to Giglio Island, before the salvage operation gets underway
The wreckage of the Costa Concordia is seen ahead of the start of the salvage operation. Now, check out the after shot...
The ship is seen after the 19-hour operation to lift it upright.
The wreckage of the Costa Concordia sits between worker's accomodations and the recovery machinery on September 13, three days before the salvage operation began.
Engineers ride a boat to work on the Costa Concordia's salvage operation
A banner hangs near the Red lighthouse at the port near the stricken Costa Concordia the with the inscription 'In Titan Micoperi we trust,' as the parbuckling project is set to begin, on September 15, 2013 in Isola del Giglio, Italy.Titan Micoperi is the engineering company running the salvage project.
Engineers at work as the project gets underway
The operation continues. The so-called "parbuckling" operation will see the ship rotated by a series of cranes and hydraulic machines, pulling the hulk from above and below and slowly twisting it upright.
This photo shows the caissons attached to the side of the ship and the cabling used to pull it upright
Here's a close-up shot of the caissons and cable
Salvage crew work on the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation
An elevated view from the island of Giglio, where locals are eager to see the wrecked ship cleared from their horizon
Grafitti displaying the message 'Kit Kat Dave' is seen on the ship
The parbuckling project continues.
The view from town as the operation gets underway
Work continues through the night
Progress is evident as the side of the massive cruise ship emerges from the ocean
Members of the media cover the progress of the parbuckling operation to raise the stricken cruiseliner during the night on September 16
The idyllic island of Giglio
