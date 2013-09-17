News

Costa Concordia salvage operation a success

Costa Concordia salvage operation

1/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The Costa Concordia is finally sitting upright after a mammoth 19-hour operation to salvage the stricken cruise ship in Giglio, Italy. Check out the progress in photos...

People look on as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies on its side next to Giglio Island, before the salvage operation gets underway

Reuters

2/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The wreckage of the Costa Concordia is seen ahead of the start of the salvage operation. Now, check out the after shot...

Getty

3/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation - NZ

The ship is seen after the 19-hour operation to lift it upright.

AP

4/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The wreckage of the Costa Concordia sits between worker's accomodations and the recovery machinery on September 13, three days before the salvage operation began.

Getty

5/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Engineers ride a boat to work on the Costa Concordia's salvage operation

Getty

6/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

A banner hangs near the Red lighthouse at the port near the stricken Costa Concordia the with the inscription 'In Titan Micoperi we trust,' as the parbuckling project is set to begin, on September 15, 2013 in Isola del Giglio, Italy.Titan Micoperi is the engineering company running the salvage project.

Getty

7/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Engineers at work as the project gets underway

Getty

8/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The operation continues. The so-called "parbuckling" operation will see the ship rotated by a series of cranes and hydraulic machines, pulling the hulk from above and below and slowly twisting it upright.

Getty

9/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

This photo shows the caissons attached to the side of the ship and the cabling used to pull it upright

Getty

10/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Here's a close-up shot of the caissons and cable

Getty

11/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Salvage crew work on the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation

Reuters

12/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

An elevated view from the island of Giglio, where locals are eager to see the wrecked ship cleared from their horizon

Getty

13/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Grafitti displaying the message 'Kit Kat Dave' is seen on the ship

Getty

14/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The parbuckling project continues.

Getty

15/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The view from town as the operation gets underway

Getty

16/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Work continues through the night

Reuters

17/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Progress is evident as the side of the massive cruise ship emerges from the ocean

Getty

18/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

Members of the media cover the progress of the parbuckling operation to raise the stricken cruiseliner during the night on September 16

Getty

19/19 Costa Concordia salvage operation

The idyllic island of Giglio

Getty

