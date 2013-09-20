Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Fifteen thousand people have pitched tents on a picturesque hillside in China - for no other reason than to celebrate camping. The 2013 International Camping Festival opened on Mount Wugongshan in Jiangxi province on September 14. Check out the best photos...
Reuters
The 15,000 festival participants - and their colourful tents - create a kaleidoscope effect on the mountain
The valley is said to be one of the most picturesque countrysides in China
Campers climb up the hill
One woman performs yoga on the hillside
Tents light up the valley at the festival
Pup tents pop up on the hill
One festival-goer snaps a 'selfie'
Cameras snap away everywhere you look
Campers take down their tent
