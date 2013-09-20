News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

1/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Fifteen thousand people have pitched tents on a picturesque hillside in China - for no other reason than to celebrate camping. The 2013 International Camping Festival opened on Mount Wugongshan in Jiangxi province on September 14. Check out the best photos...

Reuters

2/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

The 15,000 festival participants - and their colourful tents - create a kaleidoscope effect on the mountain

Reuters

3/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

The valley is said to be one of the most picturesque countrysides in China

Reuters

4/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Campers climb up the hill

Reuters

5/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

One woman performs yoga on the hillside

Reuters

6/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Tents light up the valley at the festival

Reuters

7/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Pup tents pop up on the hill

Reuters

8/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

One festival-goer snaps a 'selfie'

Reuters

9/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Cameras snap away everywhere you look

Reuters

10/10 Sea of tents for 'International Camping Festival'

Campers take down their tent

Reuters

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m