1/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

The once bustling farming town of Goussainville-Vieux Pays just 12 miles from Paris has been abandoned for 40 years after tragedy and modernisation forced residents from their homes.



In 1973, during the Paris Air Show, a Tupolev TU-144, a clone of the Concorde, crashed into the village, flattening houses and killing eight people. The accident badly shook the village - but their nightmare was not over. A year later the Charles de Gaulle airport opened with its runways just two miles from the village. From then on the constant noise was a plague on the town and a constant remainder of the deadly crash. Residents soon moved away, tired by the noise pollution and living in fear of another plane crash.



Now the small town, which survived both World Wars, is home to just a handful of residents.

Reuters