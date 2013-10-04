The French town left deserted for 40 years

The once bustling farming town of Goussainville-Vieux Pays just 12 miles from Paris has been abandoned for 40 years after tragedy and modernisation forced residents from their homes.
In 1973, during the Paris Air Show, a Tupolev TU-144, a clone of the Concorde, crashed into the village, flattening houses and killing eight people. The accident badly shook the village - but their nightmare was not over. A year later the Charles de Gaulle airport opened with its runways just two miles from the village. From then on the constant noise was a plague on the town and a constant remainder of the deadly crash. Residents soon moved away, tired by the noise pollution and living in fear of another plane crash.
Now the small town, which survived both World Wars, is home to just a handful of residents.
Reuters
A vintage postcard from 1915 shows the cafe "Au Paradis" in its heyday.
Reuters
The run-down cafe "Au Paradis" (in Heaven"), its sign and paintwork faded over time.
Reuters
Only a few residents are left in the abandoned town, deserted for 40 years after the opening of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in 1974 just a stone's-throw away
Reuters
A vintage postcard printed in 1910 shows a grand 19th century manor with a woman looking out of a window from the top floor.
Reuters
The 19th century manor is a shadow of its former self. Families steadily began to leave once the airport opened, now only a few remain in the historic village.
Reuters
Abandoned houses marked with graffiti in the ghost town of Goussainville-Vieux Pays, just 12 miles from Paris.
Reuters
Free books are displayed outside a book shop. The houses are boarded up, the church bells no longer ring out and the town squares are now deserted.
Reuters
Bits of rubble inside an abandoned 19th century manor. The small farming village survived the Great War and German occupation in World War Two, but the noise from the Charles de Gualle airport was too much for its residents to bear.
Reuters
Bookseller Nicolas Mahieu poses inside his bookshop in Goussainville-Vieux Pays. Days go by without a customer in his over-stocked shop, but he supports himself by selling over the internet.
Reuters
A vintage postcard printed around 1910 shows Gaudry street, with a dozen people walking down the road or milling on the grass.
Reuters
Overgrown trees and bushes in the deserted Gaudry street. The town's problems are traced back to the 1960s when plans for the Charles de Gaulle airport were finalised. The farming town was surrounded by acres of green space, perfect for an international airport.
Reuters