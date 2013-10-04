News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The French town left deserted for 40 years

The French town left deserted for 40 years

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

The once bustling farming town of Goussainville-Vieux Pays just 12 miles from Paris has been abandoned for 40 years after tragedy and modernisation forced residents from their homes.

In 1973, during the Paris Air Show, a Tupolev TU-144, a clone of the Concorde, crashed into the village, flattening houses and killing eight people. The accident badly shook the village - but their nightmare was not over. A year later the Charles de Gaulle airport opened with its runways just two miles from the village. From then on the constant noise was a plague on the town and a constant remainder of the deadly crash. Residents soon moved away, tired by the noise pollution and living in fear of another plane crash.

Now the small town, which survived both World Wars, is home to just a handful of residents.

Reuters

2/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

A vintage postcard from 1915 shows the cafe "Au Paradis" in its heyday.

Reuters

3/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

The run-down cafe "Au Paradis" (in Heaven"), its sign and paintwork faded over time.

Reuters

4/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

Only a few residents are left in the abandoned town, deserted for 40 years after the opening of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in 1974 just a stone's-throw away

Reuters

5/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

A vintage postcard printed in 1910 shows a grand 19th century manor with a woman looking out of a window from the top floor.

Reuters

6/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

The 19th century manor is a shadow of its former self. Families steadily began to leave once the airport opened, now only a few remain in the historic village.

Reuters

7/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

Abandoned houses marked with graffiti in the ghost town of Goussainville-Vieux Pays, just 12 miles from Paris.

Reuters

8/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

Free books are displayed outside a book shop. The houses are boarded up, the church bells no longer ring out and the town squares are now deserted.

Reuters

9/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

Bits of rubble inside an abandoned 19th century manor. The small farming village survived the Great War and German occupation in World War Two, but the noise from the Charles de Gualle airport was too much for its residents to bear.

Reuters

10/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

Bookseller Nicolas Mahieu poses inside his bookshop in Goussainville-Vieux Pays. Days go by without a customer in his over-stocked shop, but he supports himself by selling over the internet.

Reuters

11/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

A vintage postcard printed around 1910 shows Gaudry street, with a dozen people walking down the road or milling on the grass.

Reuters

12/12 The French town left deserted for 40 years

Overgrown trees and bushes in the deserted Gaudry street. The town's problems are traced back to the 1960s when plans for the Charles de Gaulle airport were finalised. The farming town was surrounded by acres of green space, perfect for an international airport.

Reuters

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m