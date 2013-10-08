News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

On board the Emirates A380

On board the Emirates A380

You may also like these galleries

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life

1/13 On board the Emirates A380

Emirates now flies its superjumbo A380 on all three of its daily trans-Tasman flights departing from Auckland and continuing on to Dubai. Check out what's on offer on board...

Yahoo! New Zealand

2/13 On board the Emirates A380

The Emirates experience begins with a pre-departure drink and a fine selection of food in the plush Emirates airline lounge in Auckland.

Emirates

3/13 On board the Emirates A380

Emirates offers in-flight wifi for those who can't bear to switch off. The 399 economy seats are 18 inches wide, with a seat pitch of 32-34 inches. They all have personal seatback monitors with 1500 channels of news and entertainment programming.

Emirates

4/13 On board the Emirates A380

There's a bar and lounge on board for business and first class passengers - the perfect excuse to stretch your legs and strike up a conversation with your fellow passengers

Emirates

5/13 On board the Emirates A380

There are 14 first class private suites on the upper deck of the A380.

Emirates

6/13 On board the Emirates A380

Each first class suite has a sliding door, minibar, a vanity table, mirror and wardrobe...

Emirates

7/13 On board the Emirates A380

... and there's even two shower spas on board for first class passengers to freshen up during the flight!

Emirates

8/13 On board the Emirates A380

The 76 business class seats can convert to a lie-flat bed at the touch of a button.

Emirates

9/13 On board the Emirates A380

All the business class seats are fitted with an in-seat power supply for laptops and an extra-large table to work on. They also have built-in mini bars, privacy dividers and a personal storage area.

Yahoo! New Zealand

10/13 On board the Emirates A380

Wide-screen entertainment units in business class offer more than 200 movies, 1200 TV channels and an incredible selection of music.

Yahoo! New Zealand

11/13 On board the Emirates A380

Emirates prides itself in its healthy meal options. This dish of grilled prawns, buttered snow peas and minted quinoa with fresh basil pesto is served in business class, along with lamb and chicken options..

Yahoo! New Zealand

12/13 On board the Emirates A380

Attentive flight attendants serve drinks to business class passengers before take-off

Yahoo! New Zealand

13/13 The worst passports to travel with

Now check out the world’s worst passports to travel with!



Thinkstock

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m