On board the Emirates A380

Emirates now flies its superjumbo A380 on all three of its daily trans-Tasman flights departing from Auckland and continuing on to Dubai. Check out what's on offer on board...
The Emirates experience begins with a pre-departure drink and a fine selection of food in the plush Emirates airline lounge in Auckland.
Emirates offers in-flight wifi for those who can't bear to switch off. The 399 economy seats are 18 inches wide, with a seat pitch of 32-34 inches. They all have personal seatback monitors with 1500 channels of news and entertainment programming.
There's a bar and lounge on board for business and first class passengers - the perfect excuse to stretch your legs and strike up a conversation with your fellow passengers
There are 14 first class private suites on the upper deck of the A380.
Each first class suite has a sliding door, minibar, a vanity table, mirror and wardrobe...
... and there's even two shower spas on board for first class passengers to freshen up during the flight!
The 76 business class seats can convert to a lie-flat bed at the touch of a button.
All the business class seats are fitted with an in-seat power supply for laptops and an extra-large table to work on. They also have built-in mini bars, privacy dividers and a personal storage area.
Wide-screen entertainment units in business class offer more than 200 movies, 1200 TV channels and an incredible selection of music.
Emirates prides itself in its healthy meal options. This dish of grilled prawns, buttered snow peas and minted quinoa with fresh basil pesto is served in business class, along with lamb and chicken options..
Attentive flight attendants serve drinks to business class passengers before take-off
