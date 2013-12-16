What to look forward to in 2014

Already started planning this year's great adventure? You might want to rethink those plans. Here are 10 new hotels and attractions coming in 2014.
Royal Caribbean International
Non-stop flights from Australia to Europe
Travelling to Europe always plays havoc with your body clock thanks to lengthy layovers. But as of 2014 that will become a thing of the past. Turkish Airlines has announced its plans to launch non-stop flights from between Istanbul and Sydney, beginning in 2014. The 14,956km flights will likely take around 19 hours.
Photo – Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines
IMG Worlds of Adventure - Dubai
In early 2014, comic book fans will flock to Dubai to meet their favourite superheroes, including Spider-Man and Iron Man. This new theme park will feature roller coasters, four themed zones and a 12-cinema screen, with the entire park expected to cover 1.5 million square feet.
Photo – IMG Worlds of Adventure
IMG Worlds of Adventure
Four Seasons Orlando Disney World
If Disney World is your idea of a holiday of a lifetime, you’ll be excited to hear that it’s about to get that little bit more magical, with a new Four Seasons Resort opening there next year. Rooftop restaurants with firework views and golf and spa facilities mean it’ll appeal to the whole family.
Photo – Four Seasons Orlando
Four Seasons
Versace Hotel - Dubai
The long-awaited Palazzo Versace, based near the creek opposite the popular shopping and dining area of Festival City, has announced it is due to open in the second half of 2014. More than just another five-star hotel in Dubai, this resort will double as an art exhibition for art and sculpture.
Photo – Palazzo Versace
Palazzo Versace
Royal Caribbean’s new cruise ship
Quantum of the Seas is the first of three new and improved ships for Royal Caribbean. Expect lots of exciting new activities including onboard bumper cars and a skydiving simulator as well as the North Star, a pod that allows 360-degree views up and over the ship and cabins with virtual balconies created with floor-to-ceiling LCD TV screens linked to a camera on the outside of the ship.
Photo – Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
Ritz-Carlton Sawangan - Bali
The Ritz-Carlton is returning to Bali in 2014 with a property in Sawangan. Expect cliff-top villas, ocean views, six restaurants and bars and even a chapel and ballroom. Worth bearing in mind for any upcoming nuptials you may have planned…
Photo – Ritz-Carlton
If you can't wait for it to open, book a hotel in Bali today
Ritz-Carlton
Yas Mall - Abu Dhabi
Scheduled to open in March next year, Yas Mall will be home to extensive dining and entertainment options as well as the largest Nike, Adidas, Victoria’s Secret, Zara and H&M stores in the region as well as the first Brook’s Brothers and Geant stores in Abu Dhabi.
Photo – RTKL
RTKL
Shangri-La, The Shard - London
It’s been a long wait, but rumour has it the opening of the new Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard is right around the corner. Never one to do things by halves, the interior new hotel is said to be out of this world. Occupying levels 34 to 52, Shangri-La The Shard will offer spectacular views of central London and surrounding areas.
Photo – Shangri-La Hotels
Shangri-La Hotels
Alila Jabal Akhdar - Oman
Looking to get away from it all? A luxury resort 150km from Muscat is due to open in Oman next year. Overlooking a deep gorge 200m above sea level, it’ll make a great location for some seriously dramatic holiday snaps – think luxury suites carved from local stone nestled among chiselled mountains.
Photo – Alila Hotels & Resorts
Alila Hotels Resorts
Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Osaka
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter debuted in Universal Orlando in 2010, and now more are opening, including one in Osaka, Japan. Visitors can expect attractions such as Flight of the Hippogriff and Dragon Challenge.
Photo – Universal Studios
Universal Studios