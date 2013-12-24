6/10 Destinations you’ve never thought of - Slovakia

Skiing is big business in Europe and, while many favour the pricy resorts of France and Austria, Slovakia is gaining a reputation for good skiing at a fraction of the price. Europe on a budget is a rare thing indeed and even the capital, Bratislava, offers a charming cafe culture and plenty of galleries to visit for a fraction of the cost of much of the rest of Europe.





