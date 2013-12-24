Destinations you’ve never thought of

Looking to explore roads less travelled? Then jump off the beaten path and make a beeline for one of these little-known locations.
Chocolate Hills - Bohol, Philippines
Despite being proposed for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, this spectacular geological formation is still not as visited as it deserves to be. Around 1,260 stunning cone-shaped hills make for unforgettable holiday snaps and one to tick off from the New Seven Wonders of the World.
Fansipan Mountain - Vietnam
Every backpacker has stories about Halong Bay and the terrors of crossing the road in Ho Chi Minh City, but not so many have visited the peak of Fansipan, known as the Roof of Indochina. The area is a great showcase for Vietnam’s flora and fauna, with an estimated 2,024 floral varieties, including violets and orchids.
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, a British Overseas Territory, is a remote and inhospitable collection of islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. There may be no native population, but the islands are far from empty with an incredible array of bird and marine life.
Greenland
There are several countries you can travel to if you’re looking for a glimpse of the Northern Lights, but Greenland must surely be one of the less travelled. Remote and peaceful, it’s a great escape from high street hustle and bustle, offering dramatic landscapes of icebergs, fjords and mountains, instead.
Slovakia
Skiing is big business in Europe and, while many favour the pricy resorts of France and Austria, Slovakia is gaining a reputation for good skiing at a fraction of the price. Europe on a budget is a rare thing indeed and even the capital, Bratislava, offers a charming cafe culture and plenty of galleries to visit for a fraction of the cost of much of the rest of Europe.
Lake Atitlan - Guatemala
Nestled between three volcanoes, this is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful lakes in Central America. The lake can be visited on tours and is a peaceful spot with plenty of activities to keep you occupied, such as hiking and kayaking.
Desroches Island – Amirante, Seychelles
If you’re looking for white sands and crystal clear waters, your first thought might be the Maldives. But Desroches Island, part of the Amirante Islands near the Seychelles, offers the same pristine beaches and palm trees, with less tourists and more reasonable prices. Count us in.
Haflong - Assam, North East India
Called the Switzerland of the East, Haflong is, as you’d expect, full of lush green hills, forests and rivers. Gearing itself towards the honeymooning crowd, it certainly makes a refreshing change from the usual beachy getaway.
Palawan - Philippines
It's popular for many Aussies to venture to Thailand or Bali in search of a cheap island getaway, but a surprisingly underrated and equally affordable travel destination is Palawan in the Philippines. A fantastic holiday option is to sail along the Sulu Sea from Coron Island, the northerly tip of Palawan, down to El Nido, visiting the many remote islands in between.
