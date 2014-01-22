News

A peek at Germany's igloo village

A peek at Germany's igloo village

1/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

An igloo village in Germany gives overnight guests a unique - and chilling - experience. Would you want to stay in it?

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge. . One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue included.

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

3/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

4/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

The walls of the igloos are works of art

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

5/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

The atmosphere is festive as people enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

6/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

They've thought of everything! The toilet is built on snow

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

7/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

People bathe in the 40-degree Celsius whirlpool next to their igloo lodges

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

8/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

Dimmed lights are switched on in the igloos at night

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

9/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

A worker arranges reindeer furs in one of the igloos

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

10/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

A person enters the illuminated bar igloo in the ice village

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

11/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

A sculptor delicately chisels the ice

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

12/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

Employees prepare fondue for the guests

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

13/13 A peek at Germany's igloo village

Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf

REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

