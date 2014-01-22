A peek at Germany's igloo village

An igloo village in Germany gives overnight guests a unique - and chilling - experience. Would you want to stay in it?
Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge. . One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue included.
A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo
The walls of the igloos are works of art
The atmosphere is festive as people enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo
They've thought of everything! The toilet is built on snow
People bathe in the 40-degree Celsius whirlpool next to their igloo lodges
Dimmed lights are switched on in the igloos at night
A worker arranges reindeer furs in one of the igloos
A person enters the illuminated bar igloo in the ice village
A sculptor delicately chisels the ice
Employees prepare fondue for the guests
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf
