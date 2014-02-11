11/11 Ten rude gestures to avoid overseas

Palms in



If you’re in Greece and in need of a taxi, make sure you don’t hail it the usual way. An open palm, or the ‘Moutza’, is extremely insulting to the Greeks, as it reminds them of ancient barbaric Byzantine prison practices. Instead, keep your palms facing your body with your fingers together – even when waving hello and goodbye.





