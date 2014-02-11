Ten rude gestures to avoid overseas
You may think you have the best set of manners in the world, but seemingly harmless gestures can actually be misinterpreted as offensive in different cultures around the globe. Here are the top 10 gestures to avoid.
The finger
In Australia we love to give the thumbs up, but in Iran and other Middle Eastern countries the gesture is tantamount to flipping someone the bird. In fact protruding digits are a bit dicey elsewhere. For example, beckoning to someone with your finger in the Philippines or China is highly offensive.
Right thinking
In India and some Muslim countries the left hand is never used for eating or shaking hands. This is because it is strictly used for personal hygiene only and thought to be unclean. Best to remember your left from your right at all times.
Pointing
It’s generally bad manners to point at something or someone, but in many countries it’s considered to be downright rude. Don’t point when asking locals for directions; instead just use an open hand.
It’s not OK
The humble OK sign (made with the thumb and forefinger) is a big no-no in places like Greece and Turkey. You’d essentially be telling someone they resemble a particular part of the lower body, while also implying homosexuality. In Kuwait the very same gesture indicates the evil eye.
Touching
While certain parts of Europe are big on public displays of affection, Eastern countries are much more reserved about touching each other in the open. For example, in Saudi Arabia men and women are forbidden to embrace in public, while in Buddhist countries the head is considered sacred and touching someone’s is a terrible insult.
To wink or not to wink
In most countries, a wink is innocent; a friendly and playful insider gesture. But in India, it is one of the rudest gestures you can make, especially towards a woman, as they consider it a direct invitation for sex!
Foot work
People in Western countries think nothing of putting their feet up, but in many other parts of the world the feet are considered dirty, and tapping someone with your shoe or showing the bottoms of your feet is a major faux pas.
Sneezing
Granted, blowing your nose is a basic human function, just don’t do it in public in Japan. If you think pulling out a handkerchief makes it okay, think again. Sneezing into a handkerchief is possibly the most embarrassing thing you could do in front of a Japanese local.
On the nose
When in Jordan, be careful not to scratch or pick your nose in public, as locals will interpret the brushing of it as (allegedly) a sign that you’re interested in a bit of romance - unless of course you are! Then by all means scratch away.
Palms in
If you’re in Greece and in need of a taxi, make sure you don’t hail it the usual way. An open palm, or the ‘Moutza’, is extremely insulting to the Greeks, as it reminds them of ancient barbaric Byzantine prison practices. Instead, keep your palms facing your body with your fingers together – even when waving hello and goodbye.
