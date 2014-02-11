Singapore Airlines' upgraded 777 cabin

Singapore Airlines has retro-fitted the cabins on its Boeing 777 to give passengers more space and comfort on its daily flights between Christchurch and Singapore. Take a look...
Singapore Airlines
In Business Class, the richly upholstered leather seat reclines up to 125 degrees and unfolds into a 76-inch full-flat bed.
Singapore Airlines
Featuring the same business class product as is fitted on the airline’s A380 and 777-300ER fleets, the forward-facing, four-abreast 1-2-1 configuration offers all customers direct access to the aisle.
Singapore Airlines
Economy class seat covers, designed by Givenchy, now feature richer and softer fabrics similar to those found on Singapore Airlines’ A380s and 777-300ERs.
Singapore Airlines
Economy class passengers can now enjoy 9-inch personal LCD monitors, upgraded from the previous 6.5 inches.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines regional vice president for Southwest Pacific Subhas Menon, left, Christchurch International Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns and Singapore Airlines cabin crew member Katherine NG Choon Lian cut the cake to mark the occasion.
Singapore Airlines