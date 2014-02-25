News

Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

1/5 Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

American engineering company Spike Aerospace is designing a supersonic jet that will feature a "windowless" cabin. Take a look...

spikeaerospace.com

2/5 Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

Instead of traditional windows, the company intends to use thin display screens embedded into the aircraft wall. Cameras positioned on the jet will capture the panoramic views in real time, which are then displayed on the screens.

spikeaerospace.com

3/5 Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

Spike Aerospace says removing the traditional windows will make the aircraft lighter and more efficient

spikeaerospace.com

4/5 Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

Designers claim the S-512 will be able to fly from London to New York in just three hours

spikeaerospace.com

5/5 Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

The aircraft will be able to seat 12 to 18 passengers and could be ready as early as 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the price tag is expected to be between US$60m and $80m.

spikeaerospace.com

