Windowless passenger jet plans revealed

American engineering company Spike Aerospace is designing a supersonic jet that will feature a "windowless" cabin. Take a look...
spikeaerospace.com
Instead of traditional windows, the company intends to use thin display screens embedded into the aircraft wall. Cameras positioned on the jet will capture the panoramic views in real time, which are then displayed on the screens.
spikeaerospace.com
Spike Aerospace says removing the traditional windows will make the aircraft lighter and more efficient
spikeaerospace.com
Designers claim the S-512 will be able to fly from London to New York in just three hours
spikeaerospace.com
The aircraft will be able to seat 12 to 18 passengers and could be ready as early as 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the price tag is expected to be between US$60m and $80m.
spikeaerospace.com