7/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Disney Wonder

Best Overall Mid-size Ships: Disney Wonder



In addition to the large ships category, Disney has taken pole position in the mid-size ships section too. Disney Wonder has been designed to bring back the golden age of ocean liners. With roving characters, Broadway-style shows and more entertainment options than you’ll know what to do with, this is a must for families.





Disney Cruise Line