Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships

1/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships

Ready to enter the world of cruising but not sure which is right for you? Wonder no more. CruiseCritic has announced the best cruise options afloat, based entirely on passenger feedback through it's website.

Royal Caribbean International

2/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Disney Fantasy

Best Overall Large Ships: Disney Fantasy

The happiest place on Earth is now the happiest place at sea. Disney Fantasy won nine first-place awards, including Best Cabins, Best Dining and Best for Families. Disney Fantasy is known for having "Magical Portholes," which offer real-time sea views in inside cabins.

Disney Cruise Line

3/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Oasis of the Seas

Best Overall Large Ships: Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas is the ship that changed everything. The award-winning cruise ship features the first amphitheatre at sea, the largest kids club at sea, a FlowRider surfing simulator, and even an outdoor garden with galleries, restaurants and shops. Simply put, it’s massive.

Royal Caribbean International

4/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Celebrity Reflection

Best Overall Large Ships: Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Reflection is one of the hottest ships afloat. While the Reflection Suite, with its chic all-glass cantilevered shower, is one of the most impressive on-board, it’s the 32 AquaClass Spa Suites that are the most coveted among suite-lovers.

Celebrity Cruises

5/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Carnival Liberty

Best Overall Large Ships: Carnival Liberty

Launched in 2005, Carnival Liberty is packed full of experiences for ages 1 to 100. Operating primarily in the Caribbean, the ship was the first Carnival ship to be overhauled as part of the $500 million Fun Ship 2.0 plan, which is focused on adding new dining and entertainment options, including the EA Sports Bar and a 24hr pizza joint.

Carnival Cruise Lines

6/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Celebrity Silhouette

Best Overall Large Ships: Celebrity Silhouette

Highlights of the Celebrity Silhouette, one of the line’s Solstice Class ships, include the fabulous Lawn Club Grill, a dedicated arts studio, a bar with 50 international craft beers, and the game-changing Qsine dining experience.

Celebrity Cruises

7/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Disney Wonder

Best Overall Mid-size Ships: Disney Wonder

In addition to the large ships category, Disney has taken pole position in the mid-size ships section too. Disney Wonder has been designed to bring back the golden age of ocean liners. With roving characters, Broadway-style shows and more entertainment options than you’ll know what to do with, this is a must for families.

Disney Cruise Line

8/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Coral Princess

Best Overall Mid-size Ships: Coral Princess

One of just two Princess Class ships, the Coral Princess offers a more boutique cruise experience. Ninety per cent of the rooms have ocean views, meaning you’ll get to enjoy the view wherever you go. Movies Under the Stars, the Bayou Café and the tranquil Sanctuary are just a few of the perks of the ship.

Princess Cruises

9/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Riviera

Best Overall Mid-size Ships: Riviera

With suites furnished in Ralph Lauren, you know you’re in for a pretty fabulous cruising experience. Riviera has stage shows featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, martini tastings, an artist’s loft and more.

Riviera

10/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Norwegian Sun

Best Overall Mid-size Ships: Norwegian Sun

Norwegian Sun epitomises the fun and flair of Norwegian Cruise Lines. The ship features 16 dining options, 11 bars and lounge, 5 pools and spas, and more. Operating in the Caribbean and Alaska, it’s a fantastic introduction for cruise virgins.

Norwegian Cruise Line

11/11 Cruisers' Choice Awards: The best cruise ships - Rhapsody of the Seas

Best Overall Mid-size Ships: Rhapsody of the Seas

Feeling a little adventurous? Rhapsody of the Seas is the ship for you. Operating in Alaska and the South Pacific, the ship has 11 decks, 8 pools and whirlpools, 8 bars and lounges, a rock climbing wall, and much more.

Royal Caribbean International

