The world's most photogenic destinations

1/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

Some places are just so photogenic that it's hard to put down the camera and just enjoy the views. Check out the world's12 most photogenic destinations as decided by lifestyle website veryfirstto.com

12. Maldives

Getty

2/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

11. Santorini, Greece

Thinkstock

3/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

10. Plain Of Temples, Myanmar

Thinkstock

4/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

9. Halong Bay, Vietnam

Thinkstock

5/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

8. Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile

Thinkstock

6/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

7. Petra, Jordan

Thinkstock

7/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

6. The Himalayas, Nepal

Getty

8/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Thinkstock

9/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

4. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Thinkstock

10/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

3. The Grand Canyon, USA

Getty

11/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

2. The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Thinkstock

12/12 The world's most photogenic destinations

1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Getty

