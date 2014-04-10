Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph
An interactive “heat map” has revealed the 10 most photographed landmarks in the world. Which are already in your albums?
Thinkstock
10. St Stephen's Basilica, Budapest
Rounding out the top 10 is the neo-classical St Stephen's Basilica, the largest church in Budapest.
Thinkstock
9. Caminito Street, Buenos Aires
With its colourful houses inspiring many an amateur photographer, it is no wonder this pedestrian street made the list.
Thinkstock
8. Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence
Offering a spectacular panoramic view of Florence, this famous square is number eight on the list.
Thinkstock
7. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Holidaymakers flock to snap pictures of this luxury hotel with the best position on the F1 Grand Prix racetrack.
Flickr: Lee Cannon
6. Ponte dell'Accademia, Venice
The Ponte dell’Accadamia is one of only four bridges in Venice to span the Grand Canal.
Flickr: David McSpadden
5. Maiden’s Tower, Istanbul
This 12th Century Byzantine tower gets everyone whipping out their cameras.
Thinkstock
4. Moulin Rouge, Paris
Pipping the Eiffel Tower at the post for popular photograph honours in Paris is the Moulin Rouge.
Flickr: Moyan Brenn
3. Park Güell, Barcelona
This park full of sculptures from renowned architect Antoni Gaudi makes a great spot for holiday snaps.
Thinkstock
2. Trinità dei Monti, Rome
At the top of the Spanish Steps, Renaissance church Trinità dei Monti comes in second place.
Thinkstock
1. Guggenheim Museum, New York City
Number one is New York's Guggenheim Museum as the world's most photographed landmark, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd. Wright
Fickr: francis ledoux