News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The top 10 most photographed landmarks

Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph

You may also like these galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph

Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph

An interactive “heat map” has revealed the 10 most photographed landmarks in the world. Which are already in your albums?

Thinkstock

2/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - St Stephen's Basilica

10. St Stephen's Basilica, Budapest

Rounding out the top 10 is the neo-classical St Stephen's Basilica, the largest church in Budapest.

Thinkstock

3/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Caminito Street

9. Caminito Street, Buenos Aires

With its colourful houses inspiring many an amateur photographer, it is no wonder this pedestrian street made the list.

Thinkstock

4/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Piazzale Michelangelo

8. Piazzale Michelangelo, Florence

Offering a spectacular panoramic view of Florence, this famous square is number eight on the list.

Thinkstock

5/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Hotel de Paris

7. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Holidaymakers flock to snap pictures of this luxury hotel with the best position on the F1 Grand Prix racetrack.

Flickr: Lee Cannon

6/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Ponte dell’Accadamia

6. Ponte dell'Accademia, Venice

The Ponte dell’Accadamia is one of only four bridges in Venice to span the Grand Canal.

Flickr: David McSpadden

7/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Maiden's Tower

5. Maiden’s Tower, Istanbul

This 12th Century Byzantine tower gets everyone whipping out their cameras.

Thinkstock

8/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Moulin Rouge

4. Moulin Rouge, Paris

Pipping the Eiffel Tower at the post for popular photograph honours in Paris is the Moulin Rouge.

Flickr: Moyan Brenn

9/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Park Güell

3. Park Güell, Barcelona

This park full of sculptures from renowned architect Antoni Gaudi makes a great spot for holiday snaps.

Thinkstock

10/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph -Trinità dei Monti

2. Trinità dei Monti, Rome

At the top of the Spanish Steps, Renaissance church Trinità dei Monti comes in second place.

Thinkstock

11/11 Top 10 hottest destinations to photograph - Guggenheim

1. Guggenheim Museum, New York City

Number one is New York's Guggenheim Museum as the world's most photographed landmark, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd. Wright

Fickr: francis ledoux

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m