Spa hotspots: 10 world-class spas
As the year ticks on and winter creeps ever closer, we all start to look for a revitalising winter holiday to help reset our minds and keep us inspired during the chilly months that remain. With this in mind, we’ve turned on our spa-locator and tracked down 10 of our favourite, tried-and-tested relaxation havens around the world.
Thinkstock
spaQ, Gold Coast
Don’t be fooled by its boxing-gym style change room; QT Hotel Gold Coast’s spaQ is nothing but first class. Moving away from dimly lit interiors and standard menus, spaQ is citrus fresh and staff encourages guests to customize treatments to create a complete tailor-made experience. Step in tired, step out with renewed zing! spaQ, Gold Coast
spaQ, Gold Coast
The Spa at Anantara Dhigu, Maldives
Perched over the tranquil, azure lagoon, Anantara Spa’s thatched-roof spa treatment ‘huts’ ooze luxury and that’s just taking in the view from the beach. Step inside these blissful villas and you’ll be quite literally swept off your feet, onto the massage table and ready to escape into oblivion until you take a look through your headrest and discover the glass cut-out floor beneath. The Spa at Anantara Dhigu, Maldives
Anantara Dhigu, Maldives
Chi, the Spa, Shangri-La World Summit Wing, Beijing
Check your emotional baggage at the front door; merely stepping through the grand entrance of this exclusive Beijing hotel will have you feeling half a world away from the stresses of home. Shangri-La's spa treatments are derived from the Chinese philosophy that ch’i or “Qi” is a universal life force that must flow freely throughout the body to eliminate disease and illness that thrive when ch'i is blocked. Chi, the Spa, Shangri-La World Summit Wing, Beijing
Shangri-La World Summit Wing
Spa Alila at Villas Soori, Bali
Renowned as one of the Bali’s best design properties, the spa at Alila Villas Soori is a luxurious treat not to be missed. Treatments incorporate organic nutrition with experience health knowledge and anatomical physiology, massage and meditation. Get to your appointment early to take in the modish, stone-walled lounge area where you’ll be served refreshing tea before your treatment. Spa Alila at Villas Soori, Bali
Villas Soori
Mandara Spa at Club Med Nusa Dua, Bali
There are exciting things happening at Nusa Dua’s original resort, Club Med, with a mega adults-only area upgrade currently under construction. The Mandara Spa is particularly great for parents whose kids are booked into the kids club onsite; hubby and wife can sneak away for a relaxing couples’ treatment in one of the private spa villas – try the Ultimate Indulgence complete with body scrub, oil massage, and floral foot spa. Spa Mandara Spa at Club Med Nusa Dua, Bali
Club Med Nusa Dua
Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo
The perfect place to escape the busy streets of Tokyo, the Mandarin Spa sits on the 37th floor of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in downtown Tokyo. Staff tailor treatments to your needs, then lead you to spa rooms almost equal in size to your hotel suite. Floor to ceiling windows give off expansive views of the city while you relax in comfort and your fluffy white robe. You could be forgiven for spending the day here, a must visit for any traveller in need of a break from the frenetic pace of Tokyo. Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo
Mandarin Oriental
Four Seasons Bora Bora Spa, Bora Bora
If you can make it out of your exquisite bungalow or villa, then a trip to the spa at Four Seasons Bora Bora will be one to store in the memory bank forever. Fringing tropical groves and a pristine lagoon, guests are treated to breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean from the privacy of your own spa haven. Indulge in one of the many relaxing treatments, outdoor vitality pool, sensory shower or drench shower, but if it’s all too much you can opt for an in-villa massage. Four Seasons Bora Bora Spa, Bora Bora
Four Seasons Bora Bora
The Peninsula Hong Kong
The spa at the Peninsula Hong Kong is far and away one of the most lavish places to unwind. Sitting in an aromatherapy bath gazing out over the harbour, soaking up the beautiful decor that surrounds you, it’s definitely one of those “pinch me” moments. More than just a treatment, you can even choose a Half Day Journey, which includes relaxing treatments and a healthy poolside lunch. The Peninsula Hong Kong
The Peninsula Hong Kong