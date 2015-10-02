7/10 Taprobane Island - Sri Lanka

Getting to this secluded island could not be easier; you can choose to wade through the shallow water or jump high onto the back of an elephant to make the 200 meter journey across the waterway. Either way, you will arrive within minutes to this divine island only two and a half acres in size, surrounded by tropical waters. The house also comes with a full staff so you don’t have to lift a finger your entire stay. It is easy to walk to and fro to Weligama Bay if you should become restless.





Thinkstock