If toasting beside beach fires, lounging on white sandy beaches, exploring many different Islands and sipping ice cold cocktails at the world’s first infinity bar (Grace Bay) is what makes you squeal, then this group of islands is pretty appealing. Only 90 minutes from Miami, Turks and Caicos is a destination you’ll want to revisit again and again.
Grace Bay
Probably one of the most commonly desired romantic destinations, Bora Bora is dotted with wooden bungalows atop the transparent, balmy waters of the Pacific Ocean. Not short of paradise on Earth, Bora Bora is all about dining on the sand, diving out of bed straight into the water, and a whole lot of relaxation.
If it’s good enough for the likes of Princess Diana and supermodel Kate Moss, then it surely justifies the $50,000 per night price tag. Owned by Sir Richard Branson, the island spans over 74,000 acres and is nothing but pure luxury and, in true Branson form, a whole lot of fun. The rooftop hot tub is a great way to take in the sprawling views of the surrounding azure waters, while the oversized infinity pool is the perfect spot for lunch served on a canoe by your personal chef.
Necker Island
With sand so white you’ll need polarized sunnies and ocean water temperatures varying between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius the year round, the Seychelles is likely the subject of many travel lovers’ dreams. A 155-island country spanning an archipelago in the Indian Ocean 1,500 kilometres Southeast of Africa, think deserted beaches, private everything (chefs, nannies, butlers…) you can check your mental baggage at the reception.
In need of a Royal escape? Look no further than the newly opened Brando Resort on the private island of Tetiaroa. For centuries the island was the exclusive retreat for Tahitian Royals, and Marlon Brando also frequented the island. Now it can be enjoyed by those seeking paradise with a plethora of action on the side. Paddle boarding, snorkelling and exploring the surrounding untouched private islands is a magical way to spend a morning, topped off by a trip to the spa and wellness centre.
The Brando
A place like no other, this elegant lodge has been designed to blend in with its natural dessert surroundings in a discreet and luxurious way. Set into the dunes in the centre of the NamibRand Nature Reserve, the Dunes Lodge reflects the ambience of sleeping in a tent with canvas blinds which can be left open at night to create the effect of sleeping in the great outdoors right in the middle of the desert, while the Mountain View Suite offers a touch more privacy and luxury.
Dunes Lodge
Getting to this secluded island could not be easier; you can choose to wade through the shallow water or jump high onto the back of an elephant to make the 200 meter journey across the waterway. Either way, you will arrive within minutes to this divine island only two and a half acres in size, surrounded by tropical waters. The house also comes with a full staff so you don’t have to lift a finger your entire stay. It is easy to walk to and fro to Weligama Bay if you should become restless.
This Turkish owned resort island does not shy away from extravagance. After an hour flight from Male you are greeted on board the island’s speedboat and handed a fresh coconut as a welcome drink. The resort is made up of 50 over water villas, 62 seafront villas, 7 restaurants including an awesome cheese and wine bar set on the overwater walkway, a tennis court, mini football pitch and volley ball and badminton courts. If you have no option but to bring the kids, there is a kids club.
Ayada Resort
This fascinating country stretching 4,290 kilometres from its border with Peru to remarkable Patagonia really is a place most of us only dream about visiting. The diverse country renowned for its first class wineries, amazing glaciers, epic surf, the wonderful Atacama Desert and of course the beauty of Patagonia’s national parks really has something to suit everyone and is a place you could spend years exploring.
Miles and miles of golden beaches and clear turquoise waters greet you when you arrive either by helicopter or boat at Lighthouse Bay. With 19 miles of unspoilt beach and only one resort on the island, one truly feels like they are exploring a deserted island paradise only ever seen in movies.
Lighthouse Bay Resort