Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

1/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

The streets of Brunol, near Valencia, in Spain ran red again this August as revellers took part in the annual "tomatina" festivities. Some 22,000 revellers hurled 130 tonnes of squashed tomatoes at each other drenching the streets in red in a gigantic Spanish food fight known as the Tomatina.

The crushed tomatoes create a red river through the streets.

Flickr: nedim chaabene

2/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year, eager to get down and dirty.

Flickr: Diariocritico de Venezuela

3/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

It becomes a battle between friends. A food fight of epic proportions!

Flickr: Diariocritico de Venezuela

4/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

A couple kisses during the annual "tomatina" festivities in the village of Bunol, near Valencia on August 27, 2014.

Flickr: Diariocritico de Venezuela

5/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

Revelllers poor tomato pulp onto a man during the annual "tomatina" festivities.

Flickr: Diariocritico de Venezuela

6/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

The piles of overripe tomatoes are ready and waiting for the masses.

Getty Images

7/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

Dump trucks overturn loads of overripe tomatoes at the crowd.

Getty Images

8/8 Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

There are rules of combat: Before you throw a tomato, it has to be crushed, one that does not hurt. Nothing else, except tomatoes, rush is not allowed. It is also forbidden to tear each other’s clothes and interfere with the movement of trucks with tomatoes.

Getty Images

