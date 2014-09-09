Great ready for a food fight! La Tomatina 2014

The streets of Brunol, near Valencia, in Spain ran red again this August as revellers took part in the annual "tomatina" festivities. Some 22,000 revellers hurled 130 tonnes of squashed tomatoes at each other drenching the streets in red in a gigantic Spanish food fight known as the Tomatina.
The crushed tomatoes create a red river through the streets.
The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year, eager to get down and dirty.
It becomes a battle between friends. A food fight of epic proportions!
A couple kisses during the annual "tomatina" festivities in the village of Bunol, near Valencia on August 27, 2014.
Revelllers poor tomato pulp onto a man during the annual "tomatina" festivities.
The piles of overripe tomatoes are ready and waiting for the masses.
Dump trucks overturn loads of overripe tomatoes at the crowd.
There are rules of combat: Before you throw a tomato, it has to be crushed, one that does not hurt. Nothing else, except tomatoes, rush is not allowed. It is also forbidden to tear each other’s clothes and interfere with the movement of trucks with tomatoes.
