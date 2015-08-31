Climb if you dare: World's scariest stairways

Sometimes the only way to get where we are going, or to enjoy the most spectacular view, we have to climb a staircase or two. Some of the trails are steep, precarious and downright scary but the destination is almost always worth it.
Watch your step as we explore the scariest stairways we could find around the world:
Flickr: Carlos Miguel Solís Seco
Pailon del Diablo Waterfall, Ecuador
Translated to English, the name means the “Devil’s Cauldron” so it is no wonder that these steep steps, slick with water from the adjacent waterfall make this list. The stairs themselves are made of smooth oversize pebbles with very little traction so visitors need to hold on tight.
Thinkstock
Half Dome, Cable Route, California
As one of the most iconic peaks in the Yosemite Valley, Half Dome begs to be conquered, but to make it to the top, you have to ascend a cable ladder for more than 400 vertical feet. Only 300 people per day are allowed (via permit) to climb so you will want to make it count.
Flickr: Doug Letterman
Mount Huashan Heavenly Stairs, China
With an unknown number of stairs on this ascent (presumably because everyone has always lost count), this is no small feat. After you manage the stairs, you then face a horizontal stretch along three-plank-wide walkway with only a chain to hold onto, flush against the wall of flat rock.
Thinkstock
Inca Stairs, Peru
It may be the site one of the most popular hikes in the world but that doesn’t make the granite rocks of the Inca Stairs any less scary. Located at Machu Picchu, the 200 metres of steep steps climb to the rarely visited Moon Temple. The park limits the climb to the first 400 visitors each morning and has added some metallic chains in the worst parts, so hold on because on one side is a sheer, damp wall and on the other, a straight drop into the Urubamba river.
Thinkstock
Batu Caves, Malaysia
Just outside of Kuala Lumpur, these 272 steps lead up to Temple Cave, a Hindu holy site. Aside from the challenge of the steps themselves, you will have to battle greedy macaque monkeys who will harass you for food if you are carrying any (better not to feed them).
Thinkstock
Haiku Stairs, Oahu, Hawaii
These spectacular staircases offer some of the world's most breathtaking views—and heart-stopping thrills as they are not for the faint of heart. The stairs are actually part of a "forbidden" trail and not legally open to the public but this doesn’t stop intrepid hikers.
Thinkstock
San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain
There are some spectacular views atop this rocky island but to get there, you must cross a narrow stone bridge and climb 231 stone steps. At the end of your trek, you will find a Romanesque chapel that is said to have been used as a fortress by the Templars in the 14th century.
Flickr: Carlos Miguel Solís Seco
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
The uppermost temples at Angkor Wat are almost 70 per cent inclined and some of them have ropes provided to help you haul yourself to the top. It is said that the stairs were made so steep to remind people that heaven is hard to reach.
Thinkstock
Taihang Mountains, China
All potential climbers of the 100m winding staircase have to sign a form stating that they have no heart or lung problems and are under 60 years of age – a telltale sign that these stairs are definitely on the scary side.
Wikipedia/Commons
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
While beautiful from the outside, Gaudi’s unfinished cathredral features a tightly-wound spiral staircase inside that has no railing. There are signs advising against climbing the stairs if you have respiratory or cardiac problems.
Flickr: Curtis MacNewton