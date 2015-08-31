5/11 Climb if you dare: World's scariest stairways

Inca Stairs, Peru



It may be the site one of the most popular hikes in the world but that doesn’t make the granite rocks of the Inca Stairs any less scary. Located at Machu Picchu, the 200 metres of steep steps climb to the rarely visited Moon Temple. The park limits the climb to the first 400 visitors each morning and has added some metallic chains in the worst parts, so hold on because on one side is a sheer, damp wall and on the other, a straight drop into the Urubamba river.

Thinkstock