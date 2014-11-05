News

Living under a rock

1/6 Living under a rock

In the mountaintop village of Monsanto in Portugal, the locals are literally living under rocks. Their homes and lives are sandwiched between, under and even in gigantic granite boulders.

Thinkstock

2/6 Living under a rock

The enormous boulders have been utilised as walls, floors, and most astoundingly, as roofs for houses that date back to the 16th century.

Thinkstock

3/6 Living under a rock

Monsanto sits at 2,486 feet above sea level and has spectacular views.

Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush

4/6 Living under a rock

Monsanto is home to about 800 people. There are no cars—the preferred mode of transport through the narrow cobbled streets is donkey.

Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush

5/6 Living under a rock

Some of the giant rocks weigh up to 200-tonnes.

Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush

6/6 Living under a rock

The placement of the rocks has determined the shapes of the winding streets and the architecture of the stone houses in the village.

Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush

