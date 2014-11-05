Living under a rock

In the mountaintop village of Monsanto in Portugal, the locals are literally living under rocks. Their homes and lives are sandwiched between, under and even in gigantic granite boulders.
Thinkstock
The enormous boulders have been utilised as walls, floors, and most astoundingly, as roofs for houses that date back to the 16th century.
Thinkstock
Monsanto sits at 2,486 feet above sea level and has spectacular views.
Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush
Monsanto is home to about 800 people. There are no cars—the preferred mode of transport through the narrow cobbled streets is donkey.
Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush
Some of the giant rocks weigh up to 200-tonnes.
Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush
The placement of the rocks has determined the shapes of the winding streets and the architecture of the stone houses in the village.
Flickr: Alexandra (Nessa) Gnatoush