Secrets of Korea

1/6 Secrets of Korea

Korean Australian and X Factor 2013 series winner, Dami Im shares her top five favourite places in her homeland. Korea Tourism Organization Sydney is launching a competition giving contestants a chance to visit Korea so check out these tips and make up your own itinerary.

Check out the competition here.

Thinkstock

2/6 Secrets of Korea

Jeonju Hanok Village

This small village has about 700 traditional Korean-style homes (Hanock) and is known as a ‘slow city.’ A place to relax and explore.

Wikipedia/Commons

3/6 Secrets of Korea

Haeundae in Busan

A beautiful sandy beach with lots of resorts, Busan is Korea’s second largest city and is known for the Jalgachi Seafood Markets.

Thinkstock

4/6 Secrets of Korea

Samcheongdong, Seoul

A peaceful street running adjacent to Gyeongbok Palace featuring cafes, antique shops and art galleries to enjoy. There are a lot of great dumpling and noodle restaurants here too if shopping gets a bit much.

Wikipedia/Commons

5/6 Secrets of Korea

DMZ

The Demilitarized Zone is on the border of South and North Korea, just 50km out of Seoul. You can join a tour to check out this area.

Thinkstock

6/6 Secrets of Korea

Seoraksan National Park

Set in a mountainous region, this national park features granite peaks, valleys and pristine streams as well as Buddhist temples where you can take time out after the hustle and bustle of the city.

Thinkstock

