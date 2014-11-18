Secrets of Korea

Korean Australian and X Factor 2013 series winner, Dami Im shares her top five favourite places in her homeland. Korea Tourism Organization Sydney is launching a competition giving contestants a chance to visit Korea so check out these tips and make up your own itinerary.
Jeonju Hanok Village
This small village has about 700 traditional Korean-style homes (Hanock) and is known as a ‘slow city.’ A place to relax and explore.
Haeundae in Busan
A beautiful sandy beach with lots of resorts, Busan is Korea’s second largest city and is known for the Jalgachi Seafood Markets.
Samcheongdong, Seoul
A peaceful street running adjacent to Gyeongbok Palace featuring cafes, antique shops and art galleries to enjoy. There are a lot of great dumpling and noodle restaurants here too if shopping gets a bit much.
DMZ
The Demilitarized Zone is on the border of South and North Korea, just 50km out of Seoul. You can join a tour to check out this area.
Seoraksan National Park
Set in a mountainous region, this national park features granite peaks, valleys and pristine streams as well as Buddhist temples where you can take time out after the hustle and bustle of the city.
