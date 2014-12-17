Inside Ellis Island

The Statue of Liberty is seen from one of the wards on the south side of Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
A room that shows the ravages of Mother Nature on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
The laundry room on south side of Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
A broken porthole window outside the recreation shelter building on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
A fenced-in hospital building that was used to house psychiatric patients on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
One of the old washing machines from around 1930 in the laundry room on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
Ice boxes in the morgue on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
The faciliies used by hundreds of immigrants in one of the wards on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
A cupboard still stands in the kitchen of house staff quarters on Ellis Island.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
View of the hospital buildings of Island Two of Ellis Island from Island Three.
Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News