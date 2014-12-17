News

Inside Ellis Island

1/10 Inside Ellis Island

The Statue of Liberty is seen from one of the wards on the south side of Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

2/10 Inside Ellis Island

A room that shows the ravages of Mother Nature on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

3/10 Inside Ellis Island

The laundry room on south side of Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

4/10 Inside Ellis Island

A broken porthole window outside the recreation shelter building on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

5/10 Inside Ellis Island

A fenced-in hospital building that was used to house psychiatric patients on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

6/10 Inside Ellis Island

One of the old washing machines from around 1930 in the laundry room on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

7/10 Inside Ellis Island

Ice boxes in the morgue on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

8/10 Inside Ellis Island

The faciliies used by hundreds of immigrants in one of the wards on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

9/10 Inside Ellis Island

A cupboard still stands in the kitchen of house staff quarters on Ellis Island.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

10/10 Inside Ellis Island

View of the hospital buildings of Island Two of Ellis Island from Island Three.

Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

