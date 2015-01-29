3/12 Empty flight shenanigans

Yahoo Travel recently interviewed a lucky guy who had a flight to New York that was empty except for himself and another passenger. “Betty,” the anonymous flight attendant who writes the Yahoo Travel column “Confessions of a Fed-Up Flight Attendant," says that happens quite a bit. “Every once in a blue moon we will ferry a flight,” she says, “which is when we deliver the plane, and ourselves, to a destination. So there are no passengers onboard, only crew members.”



And when the passengers are away, the flight attendants will play. One popular empty flight pastime is called “aisle surfing.” Betty describes it as such: “You grab a meal tray, put it on the floor in the aisle at the front of the plane, stand on it, hold on to something solid for dear life, and wait for the moment the plane lifts off from the runway. At that point - when the plane is traveling 140 mph — you let go and slide clear to the back of the plane on the carpeting.” Betty says she’s never tried this dangerous activity because, “It almost always ends badly.” (Check out Betty's flying horror stories in her book, " Betty in the Sky With a Suitcase: Hilarious Stories of Air Travel by the World’s Favourite Flight Attendant.")

