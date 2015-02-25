Lengthy flights or layovers combined with average food options can reduce your fitness from day one of your travels. In this age of ever-shrinking cabin space, exercising on board is almost impossible but you can make the airport a temporary gym while in transit. Try some yoga or basic stretches in a quiet section at your gate, focussing on your neck, middle and lower back and legs. Walk a few laps inside the terminal (outside if you can) to stimulate blood flow and get your muscles moving.
Beat jet-lag and induced laziness by waking up early each day you’re away. Not only will you allow yourself more time to explore your new destination and engage in an array of activities, but early mornings also stimulate the brain, muscles and nervous system.
If budgets are not a problem, book hotels with a well equipped gym. Stick to your early wake ups and drop into the gym for a session before breakfast; even a few laps in the hotel pool will keep your fitness levels in tact.
If you are on a budget, or aren’t a fan of indoor workouts, throw on your comfy walking shoes and hit the streets. Walking is the best way to find hidden gems in the destination you are visiting, so ditch the guidebook and uncover a some of the great local restaurants, bars and markets on your own. You’ll get a lot fitter in the process and will be able to justify the subsequent time spent eating and drinking!
Heading to New York City? Or maybe the serene Indonesian jungle of Ubud? Wherever you’re bound for, don’t forget to pack your joggers. Be it running around Central Park, rice fields or along stunning coastlines, jogging on your travels is a sure way to take in breathtaking scenery whilst keeping your heart rate up beat.
Resorts around the world are pushing to better each other’s on and off-site activity programs. Many properties are offering activities from surf lessons, kayaking, sailing, parachuting, yoga and even cooking classes as inclusions in their rack rates. Don't’ be a party pooper; participate and take advantage of the chance to learn something new for free and keep fit at the same time.
No we don’t mean skip around Central Park, although that would burn a few calories. Throw a skipping rope in your luggage, they don’t weigh much at all, and mix into your day a couple of skipping sessions in your hotel room for some serious cardio. Tip: make sure there’s nothing breakable nearby before starting.
Many fitness centres offer one-time free trials or short-term exercise class plans. Pop your nose into a few centres or studios to see what might fit your timeframe or budget, paying attention to cardio, yoga, pilates or cross-fit classes.
It might sound crazy, but there are a lot of circuit exercises you can pull into a morning in-room routine. Try 4 sets of 25 star jumps, 60 seconds of pushups, 30 seconds of lunges each leg, 60 seconds of sit ups, 60 seconds of squats, 30 seconds holding the plank pose, then repeat this circuit 3 times.
Sometimes this is easier said than done, depending on the destination, but pay attention to your eating habits while you are travelling. Mexican everyday in California can be tempting, but have you tried their fusion Japanese offerings? Also make sure you are eating enough fresh fruit and vegetables and drinking loads of clean water. Combined with a daily fitness regime or a lot of walking between sights, your health and fitness levels might even go up over the period you are away.
