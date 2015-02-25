10/10 10. Eat well

Sometimes this is easier said than done, depending on the destination, but pay attention to your eating habits while you are travelling. Mexican everyday in California can be tempting, but have you tried their fusion Japanese offerings? Also make sure you are eating enough fresh fruit and vegetables and drinking loads of clean water. Combined with a daily fitness regime or a lot of walking between sights, your health and fitness levels might even go up over the period you are away.

Thinkstock