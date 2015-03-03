Though we’re not 100 per cent sold on the name rebrand, Sydney Tower Eye still offers one of the best views in the city. You can take the mild approach and simply enjoy the view from the observation deck, or if you’re feeling more daring you can suit up to complete the glass-floored outdoor adventure walk – 268 metres above the city below.
If you want the best view of Canberra and surrounds, get yourself up to the Telstra Tower on Black Mountain. More than just a communications facility, it’s home to an indoor observation deck, two outdoor viewing platforms and a revolving restaurant.
Ok, so it’s technically not a lookout, but this bar does offer one of the greatest views you’re likely to find in Melbourne. At night it looks like someone upended a box of Christmas lights all over the city, each light trying to outdo the glow of the others, and by day you can stare out over the city to the ocean and horizon beyond.
The views from the Zig Zag in the Perth Hills are pretty sensational, giving a distant perspective of the city from the east, but it’s the lookout at Kings Park War Memorial that will really knock your socks off. Located in the heart of the city, surrounded by just over four square kilometres of national park, the lookout is as good as it gets.
The views of Hobart from the top of Mount Wellington are well known, but what you may not know is that The Pinnacle is where you’ll get the most incredible view. At the summit of Mount Wellington, at a height of 1,270 metres, The Pinnacle offers stunning vistas over Hobart to the east coast, and down to the World Heritage Listed west.
If you go weak at the knees when you look down from a tall building, you may want to give Eureka Skydeck a miss. This glass-floored box juts out from the side of the Eureka Tower, giving you an amazing view straight down to the ground. To make your friends jealous, have a photo at Eureka VERTIGO – a green screen that makes it look like you’ve fallen through the glass floor and are hanging on for dear life.
Everybody loves a good Ferris wheel, and the Wheel of Brisbane is the best you’ll find in the Sunshine capital. Located across the river in picturesque South Bank, the Wheel offers amazing 360-degree views of the city, from the heart to the outskirts.
The artist formerly known as Q1 Observation Deck is now Skypoint. ‘Sky’ because it’s ridiculously high, and ‘point’ because of the shape of the tower. The observation deck is just as good as it always was, but the outdoor spire walk known as the ‘Skypoint Climb’ is really something worth writing home about.
As the sun sets over Adelaide and it’s surrounding areas, you better hope you’re sitting atop the Mt Lofty Lookout. Up here you’ll find the best view in Adelaide. It gets a little busy on weekends, so beat the crowds and go for a midweek gaze.
If you’d prefer to see Sydney from another angle, sign yourself up for a dawn or evening bridge climb experience. The dawn climb is especially beautiful as you see the city winding down from the night and beginning to come alive for a new day.
