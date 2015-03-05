News

India celebrates colourful Holi

1/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder.

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee

2/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

The face of a widow is seen daubed in colour after she took part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International.

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee

3/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they part in the Holi celebrations.

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee

4/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

Widows celebrate Holi at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015.

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee

5/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee

6/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

Women at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh celebrate Holi.

Reuters/Ahmad Masood

7/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations.

Reuters/Ahmad Masood

8/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

Women at a shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrate Holi by throwing flowers and coloured powder.

Reuters/Ahmad Masood

9/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

A widow enjoys Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan.

Reuters/Ahmad Masood

10/10 India celebrates colourful Holi

Children covered in coloured powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai.

Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

