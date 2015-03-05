India celebrates colourful Holi

A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder.
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
Children covered in coloured powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai.
