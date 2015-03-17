1/5 Thailand: Thanyapura

Escape on a family fitness holiday in Thailand with guaranteed fun for all the family. With a variety of sports academies and activities at the kids Tree Club, enjoy the chance to kick back and relax knowing the kids are well looked after whilst discovering a new sport or hobby. Take the time to unwind in the luxury spa, shoot some hoops on the basketball court or be put through your paces on the Athletics track, before making the most of family time with a family game of tennis or beach volleyball on an active fitness holiday for the whole family.

