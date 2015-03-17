Escape on a family fitness holiday in Thailand with guaranteed fun for all the family. With a variety of sports academies and activities at the kids Tree Club, enjoy the chance to kick back and relax knowing the kids are well looked after whilst discovering a new sport or hobby. Take the time to unwind in the luxury spa, shoot some hoops on the basketball court or be put through your paces on the Athletics track, before making the most of family time with a family game of tennis or beach volleyball on an active fitness holiday for the whole family.
Thanyapura
Challenge the family to a game of doubles tennis before cooling off in the spa’s lagoon swimming pool at this child-friendly resort nestled on the Croatian coastline. Winner of the SPA Traveller Award for two years running, the OCCO Spa features 30 luxurious experiences incorporating all-natural ingredients. A range of facilities including coal & salt saunas, aromatherapy steam room, and Thalassotherapy spa bath with 252 invigorative power jets, will leave you feeling ready to tackle anything. Featuring activities such as Banana Olympic relay games and face painting, the kids club will ensure the kids are active and entertained throughout the day on a healthy holiday for the whole family.
Radisson Blu
This family friendly activity retreat can be found nestled within a stunning national nature reserve, not far from the coastal town of Cascais. Shape-up at the fitness centre with a yoga or Pilates class whilst the kids try their hands at tennis, golf, surfing or even horse riding lessons. The Rookie’s Kids Club Room offers an exciting program including picnics, cooking lessons and fashion nights, whilst the luxury spa invites the kids to join in with their own tailored spa treatments including a manicure, pedicure or a visit to the salon for a special occasion up-do.
Penha Longa
You’ll be spoilt for choice on an affordable family holiday at the beach front destination of Paradis Plage in exotic Morocco. Boasting a whole host of beach side activities to entertain you all, the kids will love learning a new skill with organised surf lessons and canoeing. With a round-the-clock experienced babysitter service, mum and dad can take some time to focus on their health and fitness, knowing their little ones are well looked after. Make the most of your stay with complimentary access to all group activities and fitness classes, ranging from yoga to belly dancing and beach mountain walks.
Thinkstock
This award winning luxury resort with world class spa provides a welcoming environment and ideal setting for families to relax and enjoy time together. Situated on the untouched south coast of Mauritius, with breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean, this healthy holiday offers a huge range of activities including water sports, tennis, golf, jogging, hiking, Pilates, cooking classes and more. The specially designed Kids Club comes with its own toddler’s pool, games room, computers, and PlayStations. Weekly activity programs include pursuits such as kid’s yoga, face painting and musical games.
Shanti Maurice