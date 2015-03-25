Giant moai statues dot the grassy flanks of an extinct volcano, dwarfing actual humans.
California’s giant redwoods are the world’s tallest trees, some reaching over 100m in height, that's nearly as tall as the London Eye. Find a fallen one to really gain perspective.
Africa's highest mountain rises seemingly out of nowhere on the plains of Tanzania. Not being part of a mountain range makes this 6,000+-metre peak even more awe-inspiring.
The wall snakes across mountains for more than 20,000 kilometres, a distance that is hard for a human brain to fathom.
This rock city, carved into the rose-coloured mountains bordering the Wadi Araba desert in the west of the country, is spellbinding. Perhaps the most striking ruin is the oft-photographed 40-metre-high Treasury.
Around seventy per cent of Australia is desert, a remote and rugged landscape that stretches as far as the eye can see.
The world's largest cave was only discovered six years ago and is big enough to contain both Big Ben and the Flatiron Building. Book early to feel small in this space, trekking numbers are capped each year.
If it isn't the space (kilometres of islands and coast) that gets you here, it is the sheer number and variety of wildlife of the Galapagos that takes your breath away.
With dunes for as far as the eye can see, the Sahara desert covers 9.4 million kilometres. You can't help but feel small.
The tallest waterfall in the world, and the inspiration for Paradise Falls in Up is just simply gobsmacking.
