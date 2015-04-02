Say good bye to endless bits of paper and rough memo notes, instead get Travel List on your phone. With this app you can organise your ‘to-do’ lists, making sure you don’t forget to pack your undies, toothbrush, camera chargers, and passport. The interface is neat and user-friendly for even the most tech-challenged traveller.
From your flight details, airport pickup arrangements, maps, directions, hotel information, calendar and itineraries, FlightTrack Pro puts your entire trip at the tip of your finger. It’s free and stores all your essential information in one easy app.
Mint manages your budget while you’re on the road, a handy app great for those who get a little swept up in the moment going overboard on souvenirs or at the hotel bar. Mint collates all your transactions and helps you stick to your budget. If you’ve got bills due while you’re away you can set up Mint to take care of everything.
With over 190 currencies saved on this app's database, you can convert foreign prices into a financial language you understand in a flash. It's easy and quick to navigate, and you can opt to add a percentage to better approximate the real rates your bank will charge you when you’re overseas.
We can’t control the weather, but we can be prepared for it. WeatherPro has become one of the world’s best weather apps, displaying forecasts for over two million locations worldwide.
Essentially replacing bulky old street directories, and even some of the latest GPS devices, Google Maps has become a household name. Whether you’re looking to walk to a particular coffee shop, get the train to another city, or drive to your hotel for the night, tap your map and its built-in GPS will get you there.
Ever been stuck in a restaurant in another country unable to even ask where the toilet is? You’ll appreciate having Google Translate loaded on your phone. Another free app, punch in what you want to say and you’ll get your answer in the local tongue.
There are so many ways to keep in touch with loved ones while you’re travelling, from emails to Facebook messenger and even Viber. WhatsApp has become one of the world’s favs, and allows you to not miss a beat (if that’s your wish) of what’s going on back home. You can also keep in touch (over WiFi) on your travels with new friends you meet along the way.
A genius app that can literally save lives, Pocket First Aid & CPR comes with clear instructions on what to do in critical situations. It also keeps a record of your personal insurance information, handy during a crisis.
Ready to start booking tickets? Load up Kayak Pro and start comparing airfares. Search hotels, flights, car rentals, and keep track of your own bookings, flights, and itineraries. All at the sweep of your fingerprint.
