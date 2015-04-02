8/10 WhatsApp Messenger

There are so many ways to keep in touch with loved ones while you’re travelling, from emails to Facebook messenger and even Viber. WhatsApp has become one of the world’s favs, and allows you to not miss a beat (if that’s your wish) of what’s going on back home. You can also keep in touch (over WiFi) on your travels with new friends you meet along the way.

Thinkstock