Sweeping down from the hillside, the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre has such fine acoustics that some people return year after year to hear Verdi’s Aida, a signature piece, and other works by both Turkish and international performers at the annual Aspendos Opera & Ballet Festival.
Caesarea was once a resplendent port city that King Herod named hoping to showcase his loyalty to Julius Caesar. Once Jerusalem fell, it became the country’s most prominent city and trade harbour.
These are also known as "the houses of rich", they provide some important information about family life during the Roman period.
Very similar to the one many will recognised from Rome, this amphitheatre was built in the 1st century AD during the reign of Emperor Vespasian, at the same time as the magnificent Colosseum in Rome.
The Porta Nigra (Latin for black gate) is a large Roman city gate in Trier, Germany. It is today the largest Roman city gate north of the Alps.
The Nimes amphitheatre, built in the late 1st century BC, boasts the same oval shape as Rome's Colosseum.
The aqueduct bridge is a Roman aqueduct and one of the most significant and best-preserved ancient monuments left on the Iberian Peninsula.
Remarkably adapted to the constraints of the mountainous site, on a rocky spur which spreads at an altitude of 900 m, between the wadi Guergour and the wadi Betame, two mountain torrents, the town has its own Senate and Forum.
With its imposing public monuments, harbour, market-place, storehouses, shops and residential districts, this was one of the most beautiful cities of the Roman Empire and has been very well preserved.
Well-preserved, expansive and not even close to being fully uncovered, Jerash is a perfect place to spend the day imagining what life would’ve been like in this Decapolis city, when chariots barreled down the streets and gladiators fought in the local arena.
A fringe military outpost, the gorgeous floor mosaics here tell the stories of Roman gods and goddesses are extremely vivid and well-preserved.
