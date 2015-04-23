After years of home brewing in his backyard, Mountain Goat Brewery co-founder Dave had pretty much mastered his beer making skills. When his mate Cam was out exploring a few bars in Canada one evening and sampled some of the microbrews on tap, the duo took Dave’s backyard brews to the next level. After some initial tough years trying to their beers on shelves and struggling with finances, one kind bank manager cut the guys a well-deserved break. The boys still independently own Mountain Goat Brewery, and their all-natural beers have picked up a swag of awards.
When the owners aren’t surfing, they are punching out some great bevvies at Stone and Wood Brewery in Byron Bay. The beers are produced using the best of Australian hops, wheats and barley, and are drawn straight from the tank into bottles and kegs without going through the usual filtering or pasteurising procedures. We love the Pale Ale, Jasper Ale, Lager and the Mt. Warning inspired Cloud Catcher limited edition.
Based in Fremantle, Little Creatures has spread its claws to open an additional brewery in Geelong, and eatery Dining Room in Fitzroy, serving up great pub grub and pints of their most popular beers. Established in 2000by the original brewers of Matilda Bay Brewery, Little Creatures came about after a few beer-loving friends fell in love with a hop driven pale ale they happened upon while travelling in northwest USA.
Describing themselves as free thinking Belgian hippies, the brewers at White Rabbit love to experiment with different ingredients and flavours in their beer-making process. Keeping fun and open minds, they have managed to master a delicious range of beers, in particular their Pale Ale.
Located is the historic town of Willunga, the founders of this brewery were regular holidaymakers in the region thanks to a passion for food, wine and produce. After many visits, the friends decided the area could do with a local beer and so McLaren Vale Beer Company was born. The brewery offers four great beers: an Australian Pale Ale, the New World lager, American style Dark Larger, and India Pale Ale.
Batch Brewing Company was founded in December 2013 by Chris and Andrew, two mates with a desire for constant change, and a focus on traditional brewing methods. With the American Pale Ale as their only stable beer on offer, Batch Brewing Company is constantly putting out a range of different and interesting beers. Regulars know not to get too attached to any one style and expect to be surprised on every visit to the brewery. This winter, Batch is launching a series of Belgian influenced beers that are linked to Marrickville’s sister city, Zonnebeke, in the Flanders region of Belgium. Chris and Andrew are focused on ensuring that their beer is always consumed as fresh as possible, so sorry folks, you can only get this beer at the brewery and in pubs and bottles shops in the Inner West and CBD of Sydney.
True South is a favourite microbrewery not too far from the city of Melbourne. The choice of beers, food and views over Port Phillip Bay all make True South a place you could easily spend an entire day and night. With over nine beverages to choose from you had better book accommodation nearby.
These guys pride themselves on being Gold Coast’s only craft brewery, and love to share their excitement with the public. Every first Friday of the month they throw a Brew House Bash with live music, a German sausage barbeque, thrown down with their fine beers. The European style brewery produces some of the finest beer around using only the purest natural ingredients.
Hand crafted full flavour beers brewed with the best equipment is what Two Birds is all about. The brewing company have cleverly joined together with Melbourne’s Rockwell & Sons to bring you some amazing food and beers, including their Golden Ale, Sunset Ale, Bantom IPA and the head blowing Taco Beer, which is slightly stronger than your average beer.
It’s not just Burleigh who has a piece of the Gold Coast microbrewery pie. Just a short drive inland to Mt Tamborine will bring you to the amazing Mount Tamborine Brewery. Positioned next door to Witches Chase Cheese Factory, it’s the perfect spot to unleash your inner gourmand. Great for lunch or an afternoon beer o’clock fix, it’s open until 4pm on weekdays and 430pm on weekends.
A clever idea derived by Ben Kraus in his Dad’s back shed between 2004 and 2005, the brewery is now regarded as one of the best craft breweries in the country. Set inside a wonderful 150-year-old coach house, Bridge Road Brewers is open to the public to come and enjoy beers in the 10-tap tasting room, have pizza fresh from the oven, and relax in the family friendly beer garden.
