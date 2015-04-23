6/11 Batch Brewing Company, Marrickville, NSW

Batch Brewing Company was founded in December 2013 by Chris and Andrew, two mates with a desire for constant change, and a focus on traditional brewing methods. With the American Pale Ale as their only stable beer on offer, Batch Brewing Company is constantly putting out a range of different and interesting beers. Regulars know not to get too attached to any one style and expect to be surprised on every visit to the brewery. This winter, Batch is launching a series of Belgian influenced beers that are linked to Marrickville’s sister city, Zonnebeke, in the Flanders region of Belgium. Chris and Andrew are focused on ensuring that their beer is always consumed as fresh as possible, so sorry folks, you can only get this beer at the brewery and in pubs and bottles shops in the Inner West and CBD of Sydney.

supplied