World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

1/5 World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

Daredevil tourists have a new place to get their kicks with this glass viewing platform in Chongqing.

2/5 World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

Located in south-west China, the bridge has been named Yuanduan, meaning ‘at the end of the clouds’.

3/5 World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

It can accommodate up to 200 visitors at once, with each one paying an admission fee of 60 Chinese yuan (approximately $12) to spend 30 minutes on the see-through floor.

4/5 World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

The jaw-dropping panoramic views are not necessarily something for those afraid of heights.

5/5 World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

Numbers are limited to just 30 people at a time to ensure they have plenty of room to enjoy the views.

