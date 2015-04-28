World’s longest glass walkway opens over Chinese cliff

Daredevil tourists have a new place to get their kicks with this glass viewing platform in Chongqing.
Shutterstock
Located in south-west China, the bridge has been named Yuanduan, meaning ‘at the end of the clouds’.
Getty Images
It can accommodate up to 200 visitors at once, with each one paying an admission fee of 60 Chinese yuan (approximately $12) to spend 30 minutes on the see-through floor.
Getty Images
The jaw-dropping panoramic views are not necessarily something for those afraid of heights.
Shutterstock
Numbers are limited to just 30 people at a time to ensure they have plenty of room to enjoy the views.
Getty Images