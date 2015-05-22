Like any good salesperson, an agent will take a percentage of your total booking as their commission or fee. If you want to score savings on your next trip, you can save a ton by doing the dirty work yourself. From air ticket sales to scoring cheap accommodation online, you’ll often find you get the better price DIY.
An agent might do their best to construct a trip around your interests, but you know YOU best. If the agent knows you love food they might want to push you into a cooking course because they get a commission on it. If you’re idea of gourmet travel is more along the lines of being the diner, not the chef, then a cooking course is the last thing you’ll want.
If you’re the kind of person who likes flexibility and an open schedule, then book your travel accordingly by locking down your accommodation for the first few nights and leaving the rest of the trip open for exploration.
If you aren’t pressed to travel in the school holidays or during peak seasons, then you have the opportunity to score an off-season deal online by scouring the net yourself when you start to prep for your next trip. Sign up to airline and accommodation email newsletters and keep an eye on those 24-hour sales.
There is nothing like that feeling of satisfaction after you’ve trotted around the Globe solo, ebbing from one destination to the other at your own will. An agent might try to talk you into a round-the-world ticket, but these can be very constrained, forcing you to leave a destination when you’re not quite ready. Set off on your world trip with a touch of wanderlust and revel in the freedom of DIY travel.
Agents are professionals in the travel field for good reason, and have years of industry and on-the-ground travel experience. While you might seem sold on a tour package you’ve heard about online, the agent with their ears to the ground will know if it’s as good as it’s being marketed, or not. Feast on your agent’s advice and make sure you are getting exactly what you want from your holiday.
Missed a plane in Lima and it’s 2am in Australia? Your cheap online booking will not be able to help you out. On the contrary, your personal travel manager will answer the phone in the middle of their slumber and take over the troubleshooting, most probably booking you on the next flight out and settling you into a nearby hotel while you wait. Things do go wrong on holidays, and travel managers or agents are there to take the brunt of the pain.
If you do not have the time nor the confidence to organise your own holiday, agents and travel managers will happily package together a customized itinerary with as much or as little pre-planning as you want. You may opt for an all-inclusive tour, or just flights, accommodation and a couple of sightseeing activities; be honest with your agent and let them create your dream trip without the fuss.
Opting in to a pre-organised tour or allowing an agent to handle your travel planning is the go if you are concerned about safety on your travels. Your agent will have the most up-to-date information regarding destination warnings and travel advice from the Australian Embassy, and they will also ensure you have suitable travel insurance pre-booked before you fly.
Misplacing your itinerary or losing a passport happens more often than not, but you won’t need to panic if you have booked all your travel with an agent. They are your go-to in times of trauma, and will have all your travel details and passport copies on hand and guide you through the painful process of re-issuing tickets and how to order an emergency passport, from the other side of the world.
