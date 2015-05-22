7/10 Con: Troubleshooting

Missed a plane in Lima and it’s 2am in Australia? Your cheap online booking will not be able to help you out. On the contrary, your personal travel manager will answer the phone in the middle of their slumber and take over the troubleshooting, most probably booking you on the next flight out and settling you into a nearby hotel while you wait. Things do go wrong on holidays, and travel managers or agents are there to take the brunt of the pain.

iStock