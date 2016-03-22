Having photocopies of your passport and credit card may be useful for emergency situations, but instead of carting pieces of paper everywhere you go just take snaps on your phone. It should be password protected, so your details will be safe.
Having a dedicated travel kit pre-packed at home will help you have everything you need for your trip on hand, so you don’t need to rustle around in drawers trying to find everything you might need. Pack things like lip balm, cold sore cream and band aids in case you need them on the road, and don’t forget to take a toothbrush.
As wonderful as airlines are at transporting our luggage from A to B, sometimes they make mistakes and our bag ends up on the other side of the planet. Instead of wearing the same sweaty clothes while you wait for your bag to arrive at your destination, take a spare set of clothes in your carry on to change into.
You may have the homing skills of a carrier pigeon, but nobody is perfect. Even with the best internal compass it’s easy to get lost. Rather than carry around a map, or chew up your valuable mobile data wandering around, take photos of the map on your phone or download offline maps. The Google Maps app makes this a breeze.
We’ve been advising people of this little tip for a while now, but not everyone has got the memo yet. This. Is. Big. If you roll your clothes, you’ll be able to fit more into your suitcase. It eliminates air pockets that take up valuable space in your bag.
Does anyone actually use a shower cap for his or her hair? If your shoes are a little on the grimy side, use the shower cap provided by your hotel and wrap them up. This will protect your other belongings from getting dirty in the suitcase.
It’s amazing how many people dawdle when they hop off the plane, and then complain they’re stuck in immigration for what feels like an eternity. If you are one of the lucky people to get off the plane quickly, make haste to immigration desk and ensure that you’re one of the first to line up. Toilets can wait til the other side.
How many times have you travelled for multiple days but continued to live out of your suitcase? If you rummage through it each day, you’ll never know what is clean and what it well past its use by date. The secret is to unpack. That way you’ll know where everything is, what you’ve used, and how long you have until laundry day.
It’s not always possible, but if you get to the airport with ample time to spare before your departure time and there’s a flight to the same destination leaving earlier, try and get on it. Check in staff will be able to give you a simple yes or no answer. This will give you a couple of extra hours to enjoy your chosen destination.
Fragile bags are always given priority. If you remember, ask the check-in staff to put a fragile stick for your bag. How are they to know whether it’s true or not? This will mean that your bag is more likely to come out quicker than everyone else’s.
