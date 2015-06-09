When you really stop and think about how much plastic we use every day – it’s quite shocking. From the sandwich bags we put our lunch in, to the bottle of water we grab on the run and even your coffee cup from your local café, there is plastic in all of these and by making small changes we can reduce the amount of plastic that often ends up in our oceans, choking or entangling marine life. To get some ideas on how to reduce your use of single-use plastic, visit www.twohandsproject.org
When you’re buying fish for dinner, ask if it is sustainable seafood. Overfishing of key species diminishes fish stocks and often when incorrect fishing techniques are used, the wrong species are caught and thrown back dead. By using a sustainable seafood guide you can choose your fish more wisely. www.sustainableseafood.org.au
Everything that we use to clean the bath, the sink and the toilet at home, goes down the drain and ends up in the ocean. A good tip, rather than using chemicals is to choose more natural products such as baking soda, which cuts through grease and whitens clothes or lemon which can clean glass and remove stains.
While it can be tempting to buy that shell necklace or coral earrings as a keep-sake from your favourite holiday, by supporting the business of making and selling these items, people will continue to do so, upsetting the balance of delicate underwater eco-systems. Coral are live marine invertebrates and if it keeps getting harvested for trinkets, there will be no more left.
Scuba diving and snorkelling are exhilarating activities, however they can get tiring and when you’ve been overwhelmed by the underwater beauty, it can be easy to forget and stand on the beautiful coral reef you’ve been admiring. This can damage or kill the marine life and turn the reefs brown. Also be sure to watch your flippers when kicking along so you don’t break or hurt anything.
Cruising has really grown in popularity amongst travellers and while there are plenty of positives with this type of holiday, it’s so important that you choose wisely and look for cruise companies that are eco-friendly. Do they have a good water filtration system? Have they minimised on-board plastic and ensure nothing goes overboard? Do they minimise fuel use or use alternative power sources, like solar power? A little bit of research can go a long way. Scuba Junkies dive resort on Mabul Island in east Sabah (pictured) is one of the most pro-active sustainable resorts I've come across. They have several initiatives to support the local community, protect the nesting turtles, minimise damage to the coral reef and reduce plastic pollution. And access to one of the world’s best dive sites – Sipadan Island. To get some ideas for sustainable diving holidays, visit www.diveplanit.com
Volunteer on marine conservation projects with GVI
Deborah Dickson-Smith