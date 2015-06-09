6/6 Choose responsible ocean travel options

Cruising has really grown in popularity amongst travellers and while there are plenty of positives with this type of holiday, it’s so important that you choose wisely and look for cruise companies that are eco-friendly. Do they have a good water filtration system? Have they minimised on-board plastic and ensure nothing goes overboard? Do they minimise fuel use or use alternative power sources, like solar power? A little bit of research can go a long way. Scuba Junkies dive resort on Mabul Island in east Sabah (pictured) is one of the most pro-active sustainable resorts I've come across. They have several initiatives to support the local community, protect the nesting turtles, minimise damage to the coral reef and reduce plastic pollution. And access to one of the world’s best dive sites – Sipadan Island. To get some ideas for sustainable diving holidays, visit www.diveplanit.com



Volunteer on marine conservation projects with GVI

Deborah Dickson-Smith