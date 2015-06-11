Stunning aerial photos offer a new perspective of landmarks

Loaded onto the 'Daily Overview' - so named by artist Benjamin Grant - the images are inspired by the 'overview effect': the sensation that astronauts experience when the view the Earth from space.
Daily Overview
Grant says "From our line of sight on the earth's surface, it’s impossible to fully appreciate the beauty and intricacy of the things we’ve constructed, the sheer complexity of the systems we’ve developed, or the devastating impact that we’ve had on our planet. We believe that beholding these forces as they shape our Earth is necessary to make progress in understanding who we are as a species, and what is needed to sustain a safe and healthy planet."
He told Wired magazine “What I’m really trying to get across here is that we’ve entered an important time in human history where our home has been significantly altered, when people see the images, they want to know more."
A new satellite image is posted every day.
Developed by Benjamin Grant as an Instagram account, prints are now also available of the most popular photos.
The 'Top 10' on the site is ranked by total Instagram likes.
The shots are minimally-edited Google Earth images.
The photos really demonstrate how small we are but what a big impact we have.
Landscapes include Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia (pictured), and the vast green space of Central Park smack in the middle of Manhattan.
It really is a birds-eye view.
