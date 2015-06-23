Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

The Aurora Borealis over Priest Lake, Idaho - seen from a fire pit at Hill's Resort.
Craig Goodwin/Caters News
Aurora Borealis, Airglow and Milky Way over Priest Lake, Idaho.
The Milky Way over Palouse Falls State Park in Washington State, USA.
The Milky Way over Elephant Feet rock formation on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona.
'God's Thumbprint' An hours worth of star movement with northern lights on the horizon (150 stacked images) at Sullivan Lake, Washington State.
The Milky Way over the oldest standing building in the state of Idaho, Cataldo Mission State Park, north Idaho, USA.
The Milky Way over Wild Horses Monument, Vantage, Washington, USA. They are statues of iron horses called "Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies."
Milky Way over Steamboat Rock State Park, Washington State. The lights on the horizon are from the Grand Coulee Dam.
Aurora Borealis erupts next to Christ Lutheran Church of Egypt in Rocklyn, Washington, USA.
