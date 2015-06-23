News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

You may also like these galleries

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life

1/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

The Aurora Borealis over Priest Lake, Idaho - seen from a fire pit at Hill's Resort.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

2/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

Aurora Borealis, Airglow and Milky Way over Priest Lake, Idaho.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

3/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

The Milky Way over Palouse Falls State Park in Washington State, USA.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

4/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

The Milky Way over Elephant Feet rock formation on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

5/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

'God's Thumbprint' An hours worth of star movement with northern lights on the horizon (150 stacked images) at Sullivan Lake, Washington State.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

6/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

The Milky Way over the oldest standing building in the state of Idaho, Cataldo Mission State Park, north Idaho, USA.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

7/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

The Milky Way over Wild Horses Monument, Vantage, Washington, USA. They are statues of iron horses called "Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies."

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

8/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

Milky Way over Steamboat Rock State Park, Washington State. The lights on the horizon are from the Grand Coulee Dam.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

9/9 Amazing astrophotography lights up the sky

Aurora Borealis erupts next to Christ Lutheran Church of Egypt in Rocklyn, Washington, USA.

Craig Goodwin/Caters News

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m