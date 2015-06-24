5/7 Fantazyland - Alexandria, Egypt

We’re not sure if Fantazyland is still open. But if it is, it should probably be shut down immediately. At first glance, the theme park just looks like a pile of dirt. But upon closer inspection, there are rides on the grounds, although theres no guarantee they are in working order. We also hear that the staff is on hand to take your money at the entrance, but that’s about the only service they will provide. Enter at your own risk.

Wikimedia/Commons