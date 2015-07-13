In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

Braving the snowy downpour for some fun in Perisher.
Perisher Resort
More snow definitely means more fun.
The cold temperatures provided some welcome white stuff for NSW's biggest skifield.
Those lucky enough to be there relished the fresh powder.
Thredbo Alpine Resort
A total of 35cm of snow fell at Thredbo over the entire course of the weekend.
Even clearing the fallen snow of cars brought a smile to the faces of those in the mountains.
An aerial shot of Thredbo Village shows it blanketed in the white stuff we love to see in winter.
Mt Buller hosted the annual Burton Cattleman’s Rail Jam on Saturday amidst cold and snowy conditions.
