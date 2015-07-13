News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves

1/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

Braving the snowy downpour for some fun in Perisher.

Perisher Resort

2/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

More snow definitely means more fun.

Perisher Resort

3/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

The cold temperatures provided some welcome white stuff for NSW's biggest skifield.

Perisher Resort

4/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

Those lucky enough to be there relished the fresh powder.

Thredbo Alpine Resort

5/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

A total of 35cm of snow fell at Thredbo over the entire course of the weekend.

Thredbo Alpine Resort

6/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

Even clearing the fallen snow of cars brought a smile to the faces of those in the mountains.

Thredbo Alpine Resort

7/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

An aerial shot of Thredbo Village shows it blanketed in the white stuff we love to see in winter.

Thredbo Alpine Resort

8/8 In case you missed it: 8 incredible images from Australia's snowfields

Mt Buller hosted the annual Burton Cattleman’s Rail Jam on Saturday amidst cold and snowy conditions.

Mt Buller

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m