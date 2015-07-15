Nestled so daintily on the Mossman River Gorge, the award winning Silky Oaks is the perfect retreat for any traveller. Whether it is the leisure seeking guest that enjoys absolute seclusion, the honeymooner looking for that romantic spa or the family that is after a cosy open-to-the-elements treehouse, Silky Oaks offers an unforgettable experience to offer.
Deluxe treehouses set in the tropical gardens , River Houses in prime Mosman river front locations and Billabong Suites with uninterrupted views - all accommodation is contemporary and elegantly creating a soothing, relaxed ambience that compliments the beautiful natural rainforest surroundings.
Make it a point to see the the Great Barrier Reef from the sky and while you are at it, hop next your pilot and take in the spectacular view as the turquoise waters kiss the dense mountaintops. The ride could be scary, especially if it is your first one, but the pilot is likely to give you an unending commentary - facts, history and unbelievable stories about locals who ran away with celebrities visiting this breathtakingly beautiful part of the world!
Other activities you can try: Kayaking, Quad Biking, Yoga, Canopy tours, Safaris, Horse Riding and Bird watching
Make this your tech-free vacation. Rest. At th Silky Oaks’ Healing Waters Spa, the therapists say that the treatments are inspired by ancient traditions and the spirit of the Daintree. Whether you choose to wear a detoxifying warm body mask, cocoon in a comforting body wrap or simple lay back and enjoy a facial exfoliation, indulge in therapies that promise that will nurture the body, mind and soul.
Insider tip: Book in advance to enjoy a signature treatment by the Mossman river
Let us be honest. The real draw is the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef the stretches across the northeastern side of Australia. Go sailing in the tropical waters, snorkelling with candy-colour fish or scuba diving to find nemo.
Insider Tip: Don’t feel the need to stay overnight on an island. Day trips to the Great Barrier are plentiful and cover a range of activities.
Go ahead, take a look around. Shop at With Sugar, Port Douglas, Stop at the Rex Look Out and wave to the para-gliders or Drive up to Cape Tribulation via the National park. Travel like an insider. Whatcha waiting for?
Did you know? The Daintree, home to several thousands of remarkable animal and plant species has more primitive flowering plants than the whole Amazon Basin!
