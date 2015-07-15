3/7 GO: On a helicopter ride

Make it a point to see the the Great Barrier Reef from the sky and while you are at it, hop next your pilot and take in the spectacular view as the turquoise waters kiss the dense mountaintops. The ride could be scary, especially if it is your first one, but the pilot is likely to give you an unending commentary - facts, history and unbelievable stories about locals who ran away with celebrities visiting this breathtakingly beautiful part of the world!



Other activities you can try: Kayaking, Quad Biking, Yoga, Canopy tours, Safaris, Horse Riding and Bird watching

Silky Oaks Lodge