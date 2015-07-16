A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

The lay of this Disneyland will be similar to what Mickey fans are familiar with: six themed areas that include Adventure Isle, Gardens of Imagination, Mickey Avenue, Tomorrowland, Treasure Cove and Fantasyland.
Disney Parks Blog
Treasure Cove is one of the themed lands planned for Shanghai, making it one of the brand's first pirate-themed sections.
Disney Parks Blog
An aerial view of the new Disneyland site under construction as seen on February 8, 2015 in Shanghai, China.
Getty Images
Visitors to the park will be able to ride a boat inspired by Pirate's of the Caribbean - Batte for the Sunken Treasure.
Disney Parks Blog
Another first for this park is the mysterious Adventure Isle, featuring a giant reptile creature in an acient land.
Disney Parks Blog
Apparently the Storybook Castle in Shanghai will be the tallest and most interactive, and it will represent all the Disney princesses not just Cinderella and there will be two lands based on Star Wars and Marvel, according to Disney chairman and CEO, Bob Iger.
Disney Parks Blog