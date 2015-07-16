News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

A look inside new Disneyland Shanghai

You may also like these galleries

10 etiquette tips to follow in Japan

9 Japanese etiquette rules revealed
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/6 A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

The lay of this Disneyland will be similar to what Mickey fans are familiar with: six themed areas that include Adventure Isle, Gardens of Imagination, Mickey Avenue, Tomorrowland, Treasure Cove and Fantasyland.

Disney Parks Blog

2/6 A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

Treasure Cove is one of the themed lands planned for Shanghai, making it one of the brand's first pirate-themed sections.

Disney Parks Blog

3/6 A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

An aerial view of the new Disneyland site under construction as seen on February 8, 2015 in Shanghai, China.

Getty Images

4/6 A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

Visitors to the park will be able to ride a boat inspired by Pirate's of the Caribbean - Batte for the Sunken Treasure.

Disney Parks Blog

5/6 A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

Another first for this park is the mysterious Adventure Isle, featuring a giant reptile creature in an acient land.

Disney Parks Blog

6/6 A look inside the new Disneyland Shanghai

Apparently the Storybook Castle in Shanghai will be the tallest and most interactive, and it will represent all the Disney princesses not just Cinderella and there will be two lands based on Star Wars and Marvel, according to Disney chairman and CEO, Bob Iger.

Disney Parks Blog

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m