The view from space shows a much greener Dominican Republic bordering Haiti on the tiny island of Hispaniola.
NASA
The border between Israel and Egypt is one of the few visible from space. The difference in shades of the terrain in uncultivated areas is the result of overgrazing on the Egyptian side of the border.
International Space Station
The steel barrier features cameras, radars and motion detectors.
Wikimedia/Commons
One of the most visited waterfalls in the world, Iguassu actually marks the border between Brazil and Argentina. You can access the famous falls from both countries.
iStock
US Mexico. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the largest land border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, and the busiest land border crossing in the world. San Diego is on the left in this image.
Wikimedia/Commons
Even the beach is divided between the US and Mexico, separating San Diego and Tijuana.
Wikimedia/Commons
Straddling the US and Canada is Niagara Falls. The Horseshoe Falls lie mostly on the Canadian side and the American Falls entirely on the American side, separated by Goat Island.
iStock
There is a building that straddles the international border in Rock Island (now part of Stanstead), Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont. Inside, there is merely a line separating the two countries.
Flickr: HAVOQ/P@W
he interesting thing about the international border that separates the Belgian town of Baarle-Hertog from the Dutch town of Baarle-Nassau does not run straight. It is not even curved. Instead, there are 26 separate pieces of land – little bits of Belgium and Netherlands scattered around Baarle, marked with white crosses and metal studs on the pavement.
Wikimedia/Commons
The Svinesund Bridge is a through arch bridge crossing Iddefjord at Svinesund, and joining Sweden and Norway. There is a line across the middle that points to each country.
iStock
The Anglo-Scottish border runs for 154km and then fence is rather small and non-descript through the hilly regions.
Wikimedia/Commons