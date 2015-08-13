2/9 Deer Valley - Park City, Utah

Also in Park City, and named the top ski resort in North America 5 years in a row, Deer Valley has plenty of activities to keep children entertained, including horse-drawn carriages, a NASTAR racetrack, and inside Daly’s Pub kids can also help themselves to games of ten-pin bowling, video games and big screen TVs. Ski school is available for kids aged 3-18, and for adults who want to carve the powder without kids in tow, childcare is from 2 months and up.

