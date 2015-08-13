A short 35-minute drive from Salt Lake City, Park City is home to three world-class ski resorts; Park City Mountain Resort, Canyons and Deer Valley. It’s the largest ski resort in North America. The resort is great for kids that like doing tricks with its Three Kings Terrain Park. Off-piste activities include; the Flying Eagle Zip Rider and the Alpine Coaster.
Also in Park City, and named the top ski resort in North America 5 years in a row, Deer Valley has plenty of activities to keep children entertained, including horse-drawn carriages, a NASTAR racetrack, and inside Daly’s Pub kids can also help themselves to games of ten-pin bowling, video games and big screen TVs. Ski school is available for kids aged 3-18, and for adults who want to carve the powder without kids in tow, childcare is from 2 months and up.
Jackson Hole in Wyoming is suitable for all skier types with groomed terrain to ensure a safe learning experience. Although Jackson Hole is more popular for experienced skiers/boarders, it is still invested in making beginners and non-skiers feel comfortable. Off-piste there’s the awesome Grant Adventure Park with its ropes course, bike park, bungee, climbing wall and aerial tram
Sun Valley, Idaho is perfect for both beginners and intermediaries creating a full snow experience. Lessons are available for skiers and boarders of all ages. For adventures off-snow, strap on skates are available at the Olympic ice rink, and various ice shows play for guaranteed family fun.
Mammoth Mountain provides an authentic family snow experience with various ticket deals including the Parent Tag Team Lift Ticket. Depending on comfort levels visitors are able to enjoy Woolly’s Adventure Summit Tube Park or the Snow Play area. When away from the fresh powder, family friendly activities include; dogsledding, snowcat tours and snowmobiling.
Heavenly overlooks the beautiful Lake Tahoe and is the largest resort in California. Kids are able to learn to ski and board with trips to the Enchanted Forest. Kids will also enjoy visits from Ripperoo the dog and delicious hot chocolate to warm up apre-ski. Heavenly caters to beginners up to advanced with 5 terrain parks – as well as offering childcare for those 6 weeks and up.
Aspen Snowmass, Colorado has four mountains, and treats all visiting children as VIPs. It is a great place for those experiencing their first snow experience with majority of its runs suited to beginners. Aspen Snowmass has three terrain parks as well as the beginners area – Elk Camp Meadows and Snowmass Children’s Ski School.
Telluride is classified as a National Historic Landmark District and has terrains for all ages and levels. The town is accessible by free gondola and is a popular destination for families. Off-piste Telluride offers various outdoor activities including; Showshoe tours, snowmobile excursions, 4x4 tours, bungee trampolines, cat skiing, dog sledding, bike tours, ice climbing, and snowbiking.
An under the radar ski resort in New York, the Finger lakes is a great alternative to pricier locales with stay and ski options as low as US$103 per night and free lift tickets for kids. In fact a family of four can easily escape for a week under US$2,000. Off-mountain activities include tubing and an indoor waterpark.
