News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Australia makes Lonely Planet’s Top 10 Travel List

Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travelist: The top 10

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/10 10. Aya Sofya, Turkey

“Like the beautiful city in which it stands, Aya Sofya represents a unique crossroads of continents and faiths.”

Supplied

2/10 9. Alhambra, Spain

“Put simply, this is Spain’s most beautiful monument.”

Supplied

3/10 8. Iguazu Falls, Brazil/Argentina

“Big? These falls are mind-bogglingly mighty: tourist boats that ply the foaming plunge pools below look like matchsticks.”

Supplied

4/10 7. Colosseum, Italy

“Two millennia on, the hold it exerts over anyone who steps foot inside is as powerful as ever.”

Supplied

5/10 6. Grand Canyon National Park, USA

“Come here to hike, to raft the wild Colorado River, to spot condors, black bears and elk, or simply to marvel.”

Supplied

6/10 5. Taj Mahal, India

"There’s no other building in India that so perfectly encapsulates the attitudes and atmosphere of its era.”

Supplied

7/10 4. Great Wall of China

“A few rugged souls trek the entire length of the wall, but even if you pick just one section, you’ll be humbled by its aura of indestructibility.”

Supplied

8/10 3. Machu Picchu, Peru

No-one really knows what happened here. Wander wide-eyed around the mysterious mountain metropolis in a liberating knowledge vacuum”

Supplied

9/10 2. Great Barrier Reef, Australia

This vital ecosystem enthrals all who visit, with abundant bird life and countless tropical islands and beaches.”

Supplied

10/10 1. Temples of Angkor, Cambodia

Angkor isn’t just an interesting ruin – it’s a spiritual epiphany in stone.”

Supplied

More Galleries

Bachelorette finale in Fiji

Look inside every location from the Bachelorette finale
Lindsay soaks up the sun in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit
Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental

Inside Erica Packer's 40th birthday rental
Kylie Jenner re-lists her Calabasas home for $4.3M

Kylie Jenner re-lists her home for $4.3m