“Like the beautiful city in which it stands, Aya Sofya represents a unique crossroads of continents and faiths.”
Supplied
“Put simply, this is Spain’s most beautiful monument.”
Supplied
“Big? These falls are mind-bogglingly mighty: tourist boats that ply the foaming plunge pools below look like matchsticks.”
Supplied
“Two millennia on, the hold it exerts over anyone who steps foot inside is as powerful as ever.”
Supplied
“Come here to hike, to raft the wild Colorado River, to spot condors, black bears and elk, or simply to marvel.”
Supplied
"There’s no other building in India that so perfectly encapsulates the attitudes and atmosphere of its era.”
Supplied
“A few rugged souls trek the entire length of the wall, but even if you pick just one section, you’ll be humbled by its aura of indestructibility.”
Supplied
No-one really knows what happened here. Wander wide-eyed around the mysterious mountain metropolis in a liberating knowledge vacuum”
Supplied
This vital ecosystem enthrals all who visit, with abundant bird life and countless tropical islands and beaches.”
Supplied
Angkor isn’t just an interesting ruin – it’s a spiritual epiphany in stone.”
Supplied