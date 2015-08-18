Christie’s are selling private floating islands in the Maldvies

News

Christie’s is selling private floating islands in the Maldives

The first location will be a beautiful lagoon in the Maldives.

The first location will be a beautiful lagoon in the Maldives. Amillarah Private Islands will allow guests to make their own self-sufficient island and determine its location anywhere in the world.





Buyers will be able to customise their island to their liking, with renderings showing multi-level luxury pads, infinity pools just feet from the sea and private beaches.





Christie’s International Real Estate has also hired Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society to help with design and research to make the homes environmentally-friendly and create new underwater habitats for sea life.





The islands will all be designed with a maximum of privacy and luxury in mind, giving the owners the ultimate get-away-from-it-all.





According to Forbes, Amillarah Private Islands are flying off the shelf. The Maldivian government signed up for 10 islands, while Dubai firm OQYANA is in line for 33 and an unnamed Miami company is eyeing up 30.



