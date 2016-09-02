These guys are the only land mammal on Rottnest Island, and have become something of a tourist attraction. The small creatures are part of the same family as kangaroos and wallabys.
iStock
At the beginning of the wet season (usually October/November), most adult Red Crabs suddenly begin a spectacular migration from the forest to the coast, to breed and release eggs into the sea. Given their vibrant colour and large size, this is quite a spectacle.
iStock
Known to Australians but for many never seen, the Bilby or rabbit-bandicoot can be found deep in the heart of Australia’s Red Centre. Often identified as being Australian icons at Easter, these unique creatures are under the threat of extinction due to the loss of their habitat.
Australia Zoo
Nearly driven to extinction by introduced rats, this large glossy black stick insect survived on a few shrubs on remote Ball’s Pyramid, an inhospitable and unlikely refuge. A single mating pair was used to establish a breeding colony at the Melbourne zoo. These creatures are so cool that David Attenborough travelled to Melbourne to see them.
Wikimedia/Commons
What seems like a cgi scene lifted from Jurassic Park is in fact a flightless bird called the Cassowary. They can be found in tracts of rainforest in North-east Queensland, from Cape York to Townsville.
iStock
Frilled Neck Lizards certainly do their best to look like a scary dragon when they feel threatened, but looks is all there is to it. They are perfectly harmless.
iStock
This carnivorous and nocturnal marsupial is a threatened species in the wild these days but you can still spot one at a number of conservation parks around Tassie.
iStock
Is it a kangaroo or a wallaby? The answer is kind of a mix. Unlike kangaroos who lounge about in the sunny Australian outback, wallaroos enjoy the cooler interior of caves. These animals can be found in eastern Australia.
Wikimedia/Commons