A sustainable new build safari lodge located on a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sandibe features 12 elevated private bedroom suites that sit within a forest canopy of wild palms and fig trees. Each building is positioned to boast unrestricted views of the shimmering Delta, famed for its abundant wildlife.
Sandibe Safari Lodge
This 24 storey building in the city features a rooftop infinity swimming pool and a roof top bar for the guests. The exterior of the building is a sun shading screen made from durable and easily recyclable aluminium.
G Kelawai Hotel
This unique health resort features sustainable architecture that successfully combines hotel facilities and state-of-the-art medical care. Mainly natural and untreated materials were used in construction, such as the larch in the facade, which comes from sustainable and certified sources. White, wood and warm colours dominate the treatment and social rooms and help create a contemplative ambience.
Lanserhof Lake Tegern
Nature is right on the doorstep here in the Kemer district of Antalya. The Turkish hideaway looks out onto two bays and the sparkling blue Mediterranean Sea. Boasting a stunning 9500 sqm Laguna pool and with access to several beaches - the vibe is very much one of stylish luxury.
Maxx Royal Kemer Resort & Spa
The adjacent forest and its materials are present through wood, stone and natural colours used in the design here. In order to blend in with the surroundings the hotel is clad in an exterior wooden screen made of local spruce.
Oijared Hotel
Located in the chic Nisantası neighborhood on the European side of Istanbul, this contemporary hotel hearks back to the 1920s with its Art Deco features while still staying modern and original.
St Regis Istanbul
A boutique hotel, the design here was highly influenced by the areas thermal water resources. The complex includes a spa and wellness centre in the middle, and accommodation units on the perimeter. There is also a hotel, a wedding venue, and guest bungalows located in a hillside pine forest.
Thermal Spa Hotel
NOA (network of architecture) transformed this former farmstead into an exploratory world of senses. The team of architects, designers, psychologists, hunters, textile designers and lighting artists invented a bottom up-approach for the entire project.
NOA
Youth Hotel of iD Town, on the hilltop of the seaside valley, originally served as one of the dormitory buildings in Honghua Dying Factory’s residential area. The result on the revamp is a building that marries the aesthetics of industrial Shenzehen and the spatial and visual requirements of modern-day nomads.
O-Office Architects