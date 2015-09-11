4/9 Maxx Royal Kemer Resort & Spa, Antalya, Turkey

Nature is right on the doorstep here in the Kemer district of Antalya. The Turkish hideaway looks out onto two bays and the sparkling blue Mediterranean Sea. Boasting a stunning 9500 sqm Laguna pool and with access to several beaches - the vibe is very much one of stylish luxury.

Maxx Royal Kemer Resort & Spa