2/7 Ryuoo Ski Park, Nagano, Japan

The name “Ski Park” could be misleading, and on arrival to Ryuoo you could be forgiven for wondering whether this is a snowboarders-only resort (a way of getting back at those resorts that only allow skiing!) because most visitors are on boards.



There’s a rich culture of snowboarding at Ryuoo because it was one of the first “ski” areas to allow snowboarding, and the big airbag is also a drawcard. On-piste there are a couple of ungroomed courses, one with a maximum pitch of 39 degrees that often develops bumps.

