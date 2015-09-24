New this year, Hotham has introduced ‘Shred like a local’ master classes for advanced snowboarding sessions. Guided by Hotham’s most experienced snowboarding coach, they show off some of the locals’ favourite riding spots around the mountain.
Ski and snowboard X Course: Open to the public outside of training hours and events, the international-standard Rider X course gives boarders the chance to race mates or compete against world champions in this tricky arena.
The name “Ski Park” could be misleading, and on arrival to Ryuoo you could be forgiven for wondering whether this is a snowboarders-only resort (a way of getting back at those resorts that only allow skiing!) because most visitors are on boards.
There’s a rich culture of snowboarding at Ryuoo because it was one of the first “ski” areas to allow snowboarding, and the big airbag is also a drawcard. On-piste there are a couple of ungroomed courses, one with a maximum pitch of 39 degrees that often develops bumps.
This year Whistler Blackcomb introduced Terrain Based Learning (TBL), the newest trend in ski and board instruction, and a proven way to increase ski and snowboard participation with first-timers. The concept involves building small terrain features so beginners can experience the true feelings of skiing and snowboarding in a safe environment, which makes the learning process easier and results in faster progression for participants.
With over 2500 acres of skiable terrain, 142 named runs, 5 alpine bowls, state of the art snowmaking and grooming equipment, and an exceptional beginner’s area, Fernie is a fantastic first time option. Snowboarders love the challenging runs and the secret stashes Fernie’s known to store, drops to find and trees in the glades
Kicking Horse has tonnes of natural steep features – drop-offs and pillow lines - to send it off. With a small hike you can feel like your boarding out of bounds and that’s where you can always find some great deep slashes.
Sun Peaks has a huge, 10-acre, top to bottom terrain park on Sundance Mountain. It has a huge variety of jumps, rails, boxes, and fun urban hits with zones for all abilities. Sun Peaks recently received the editor’s choice award by Snowboard Canada Magazine (2 consecutive years) for best overall resort.
Mount Snow’s Carinthia Park is a mecca for snowboarders and nearby Stratton Mountain is considered the birthplace of snowboarding. Jake Burton started Burton snowboard at Stratton in 1977. Stratton also hosted the first ever US Open Snowboarding Championships in 1985. Stowe is another mecca for snowboarders, as it’s the current home mountain of Jake Burton and most Burton employees.
