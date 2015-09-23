An early flight always means a chocolate muffin, and a coffee, right?
Jessica Clark
One of the first sights we see as we step into the 2015 FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX.
Jessica Clark
Before race weekend officially begins, lucky fans are invited to participate in a walk of Pit Lane, as well as a night of fun entertainment from the likes of Aussie group Boys in the Band.
Jessica Clark
The Pit Lane Experience wrapped up a sixth month long engagement campaign to get the residents of Singapore excited about the 2015 FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX.
Jessica Clark
Visitors could get up close and personal with the Formula 1 team garages, and even watch the crews practicing for their speedy pit stops.
Jessica Clark
After watching the pit stop practices, fans were then invited to walk the famous Marina Bay Street Circuit, where the cars would race all weekend.
Jessica Clark
Before kicking off race weekend, we explored Singapore's Gardens by the Bay - part of Singapore's development from a 'Garden City' to a 'City in a Garden'. Colourful flowers stretched as far as the eye could see in the Flower Dome.
Jessica Clark
In the 0.8 hectar Cloud Forest, the world's largest indoor waterfall can be explored via a series of twisting and turning tracks.
Jessica Clark
Visit the Cloud Forest during a misting hour and you'll be treated to this magical view of the conservatory.
Jessica Clark
The Cloud Forest replicates the cool-moist climate of the Tropical Montane region, meaning many species of exotic plants, like this stunning Black Orchid, can be grown.
Jessica Clark
No visit to Gardens by the Bay is complete without a stop at Satay by the Bay, where diners can peruse traditional Hawkers Markets for lunch options.
Jessica Clark
After lunch, it's time to take on the Supertrees, vertically designed gardens that are between 25 and 50 metres tall.
Jessica Clark
Those who aren't afraid of heights can tackle the OCBC Skyway, a 128-metre long walkway suspended 22 metres off the ground that weaves behind the Supertrees.
Jessica Clark
It's night one of the 2015 FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX, which means the Formula 1 teams are gearing up for their practice sessions. Tonight, we're seated in the Padang Grandstand, where fans can watch the cars race past Singapore's iconic City Hall and old Supreme Court.
Jessica Clark
The cars zoom past at speeds of about 240km/h, so blink, and you'll miss them!
Jessica Clark
To get visitors in the party mood for the weekend, Grammy award winning musician Pharrell Williams takes to the Padang Stage.
Jessica Clark
Thousands of people sing and dance along to some of Pharrell's biggest hits, like <i>Get Lucky</i>, <i>Happy</i> and <i>Blurred Lines</i>.
Jessica Clark
On our second full day in Singapore, we are treated to a guided tour of Singapore GP's 'crown jewel': the Singapore Formula 1 Paddock Club, where the who's who of Formula 1 hang out.
Jessica Clark
The Singaporean chef's Paddock Club pop-up features lollipop art installations, and whimsical dessert creations.
Jessica Clark
The Umeshu Elderflower, made with Choya, elderflower cordial and soda water, at Janice Wong's restaurant was delicious!
Jessica Clark
The three-starred Michelin chef offered up Black Truffle Cheeseburgers to his guests.
Jessica Clark
Inspired by COMO hotel locations all around the world, COMO Cuisine served up fresh and high quality food with cocktails from the iconic Met Bar in London.
Jessica Clark
Paddock Club guests were kept entertained by Austin Flowers and his gang, who walked around the area making jokes with guests.
Jessica Clark
For day two of the 2015 FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX (which features the all-important qualifying round), we're seated at the Turn 1 Hospitality Suite, which offers a spectacular view of drivers returning to the track from Pit Lane and negotiating the first few turns of the circuit.
Jessica Clark
Legendary rock group Maroon 5 provided the entertainment at the Padang Stage on night two, treating screaming fans to some of their biggest hits.
Jessica Clark
No trip to Singapore is complete without a trip down Orchard Road, home to a whopping 22 shopping malls.
Jessica Clark
There's no better way to recover from a shopping overload (and fuel yourself for a night of Formula 1 excitement), than to enjoy a meal of Hainanese Chicken Rice.
Jessica Clark
It's Race Day, and we're seated in one of the best seats in the house: the Turn 3 Premier Grandstand.
Jessica Clark
The race is over and soon thousands of people are partying with Bon Jovi at the Padang Stage.
Jessica Clark
The legendary rockers performed some of their biggest hits, like <i>Living On A Prayer</i>, <i>Bad Medicine</i> and <i>You Give Love A Bad Name</i.>
Jessica Clark
After the excitement of the race and Bon Jovi's performance, it's nice to take a stroll back to the hotel and see some of Singapore's beautiful sights, like the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, lit up at night.
Jessica Clark
Before hopping on a flight back home, we explore Haji Lane, a tiny street hidden away in the city's Muslim quarter.
Jessica Clark
Instead of huge malls, visitors to Haji Lane can experience cute fashion boutiques and unique stores, along with some of the city's most unique street art.
Jessica Clark
Just next to Haji Lane is Arab Street, where you will find shophouses selling traditional wares, like this perfumery.
Jessica Clark